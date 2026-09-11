Joe Sakic's History with Avalanche Helped in Cale Makar's Record-Setting Extension
Joe Sakic deserves more credit; his endeavors as the Colorado Avalanche President of Hockey Operations/General Manager set the tone for Cale Makar's record-setting contract extension to occur.
The Avalanche announced on Aug. 28 that after intensely focusing on the endeavor throughout the offseason, the organization signed defenseman Cale Makar to an eight-year contract extension through the 2034-35 season. It features a $20.4 million Average Annual Value (AAV) and is worth a total of $163.2 million — making Makar the highest-paid player in NHL history. But this couldn't have come without Sakic's pursuits.
In addition, Sakic sat by Makar's side at the Avs' press conference after the signing — with Makar stating that Sakic played his part perfectly in finding a deal that worked for both Colorado and Makar's own interests.
"For me, it was definitely something that comes down to a deal that I felt worked for both sides," Makar said at the Aug. 31 press conference following the announcement of his extension. "It doesn't just work for the first couple of years but for the whole term of the deal that can be utilized and also built around. [I'm] very excited we were able to get this done."
Joe Sakic Storied Avalanche Career Proving Worth in Front Office
Now, a successful GM (and record-setting contract extension) comes from a history of success.
Sakic was named President of Hockey Operations on July 11, 2022; the 2026-27 campaign will mark Sakic's 16th season in the Avalanche’s front office, which includes nine years as the club’s Executive Vice President/General Manager.
A former member of the Avs himself — Sakic also captained the Avalanche to a pair of Stanley Cup championships as a player in both 1996 and 2001.
He was also the architect of Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup title as General Manager, which makes him the only person in NHL history to have captured a Stanley Cup as captain and GM with the same organization.
Sakic was the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the first executive in Colorado club history to receive the honor. At the time and under his charge, the Avalanche's 72 combined wins matched the NHL record set by the 1976-77 Canadiens, 1983-84 Oilers and 1995-96 Red Wings.
No Avalanche member will ever wear Sakic's No. 19 jersey, as it was retired by the franchise during a pre-game ceremony on Oct. 1, 2009.
In short, nobody can deny Sakic has a storied history with the Avalanche. But what also cannot be denied is that it is that very storied history that allows the Avalanche franchise to continue to thrive — Makar's new deal included — under his charge.