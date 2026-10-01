Nathan MacKinnon Shows Out Big for Avalanche in Season Opener

The bar has been raised; the Colorado Avalanche have raised the stakes and set the expectation for the NHL's 2026-27 season by demolishing the Los Angeles Kings in their season opener.

Colorado opened the year at home on Ball Arena ice — taking down the Kings, 8-4. The Avalanche scored four goals in the middle frame, posting two goals during both the first and third periods. Nathan MacKinnon stole the show, the center posting two goals and eight total shots on goal. MacKinnon would also throw down the gloves and get into a battle with Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke.

NATHAN MACKINNON JUST DROPPED THE GLOVES VS THE YOUNGSTER BRANDT CLARKE 🥊



HE WAS CHUCKING EM TOO 😳 pic.twitter.com/WsaTSAQIHA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 1, 2026

The bout came as Los Angeles saw their coaching debut from Peter Laviolette.

MacKinnon did appear to decisively win over the youngster of Clarke — with MacKinnon ending up serving his five-minute fighting major penalty and Laviolette trying to appeal to the referees regarding MacKinnon throwing his helmet onto the ice.

MacKinnon also said that the bout was a potential result of both a crosscheck that Clarke delivered on him and a hit on Avalanche star Cale Makar in the second period.

"Bit of both. He didn’t say a nice word to me," MacKinnon said, according to The Athletic on whether the crosscheck and hit on Makar played a role in starting the fight. "Didn’t love the hit. I know Cale might have fell, but it is what it is. It’s Cale Makar. But, yeah, just kind of spur of the moment kind of thing too. Sometimes it just happens."

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after the game. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MacKinnon also said he's done "a little Muay Thai over the years. I don’t use it much. I don’t know. Lucky win there."

Nathan MacKinnon Heroics Roll Tape in Avalanche Season Opening Win

Colorado's eight total goals would also set a franchise record for tallies in a season opener.

The win for the Avs also would not have come without an incredibly dominant performance on special teams; the power play went 4/5 and the penalty kill posted a perfect 4/4 mark.

Per NHL.com, MacKinnon's bout put him in the record books — he became the sixth player in Avalanche team history to record two goals and a fight in the same game since the club moved to Colorado.

“He plays hard," MacKinnon also said about Clarke. "He gets under guys’ skin. He’s a really good defenseman. But, sometimes when you play like that, you have to fight sometimes. He’s a good player though. He plays hard."

Brock Nelson would also impress, tallying one goal and two assists.

The Avs next host the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 3.