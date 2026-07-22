What Sam Malinski Could Bring to Colorado Avalanche for 2026-27
As of July 22, there are exactly 70 days until the Colorado Avalanche's 2026-27 NHL season kicks off on the ice.
Wearing No. 70 for the Avalanche is defenseman Sam Malinski, who was originally signed as a free agent after going undrafted by Colorado back in March of 2023. Since becoming a staple of the Avalanche's roster for the blueline, Malinski has seen a steady increase in TOI. He started out with 13:13 on Oct. 7, 2025 during the season opener and was seeing a TOI as high as 23:55 on April 13, 2026.
Also in 2025-26, Malinski had a career season in posting 40 points with eight points and 32 assists; seeing career-highs in all categories.
His development over the past three seasons has soared, with Malinski also signing a four-year, $19 million extension on Jan. 27 — leaving Colorado and Malinski time to focus on his future.
Sam Malinski Looking to Carry Momentum Into Upcoming NHL Season
As previously reported by Colorado Avalanche On SI, the hope for Malinski on the blueline is that he will be able to carry his momentum in from last year to the upcoming season.
And with his new deal paying him $4.75 million annually through the 2029-30 season, he certainly has the financial motivation to keep improving.
Part of the reason for Malinski's spike in success was that he was able to establish himself as a top-four defenseman, in addition to settle into a groove alongside a second-pairing role with Brett Kulak. In addition, his versatility and confidence have also been noted in recent reports. Teammate and fellow-defenseman Cale Makar even saying that Malinski's on-ice efforts are on another level of skill.
“He’s got another level that he can get to, and it’s amazing to play with him,” Makar previously said. “He does so many things well. His offensive instincts are incredible … he’s going to just continue to flourish hopefully.”
However, despite his recent career-highs and praise from his teammates, Malinski has said he's still focused on improving after he's already hit over 180 League games.
“We all come here and try to get better, just a little bit better every day,” said Malinski per milehighsports.com. “I’ve just gained so much more confidence from the experience I’ve gotten throughout the 150 games. Just [looking to continue] growing a ton as far as poise with the puck and the way I defend too.”
Malinski's career currently sits with 16 goals and 49 assists, with other outlets projected him to top the 40 points he posted last year in 2026-27.