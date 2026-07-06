Former Boston Bruins Defenseman Signs With Utah Mammoth in Free Agency
Late last week, the Boston Bruins lost their second free agent to the market.
Defenseman Andrew Peeke signed a one-year contract with the Utah Mammoth with an average annual value of $1 million on Friday.
“Andrew is a big, mobile defenseman that brings depth to our blue line,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth in the official press release. “He’s a smart player with offensive upside, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in a Mammoth uniform.”
The Parkland, Fla., native has been with the Bruins since 2024 when he was traded to Boston by the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Jakub Zboril and a 2027 third-round pick.
During his time with the Bruins, Peeke played in 168 regular-season games and tallied six goals and 27 assists for 33 points. In 2025-26, his stats line consists of five goals and nine assists for 14 points and a minus-12 rating in 77 games.
Peeke is one of two Bruins that hit the Free Agency market this year. He joined forward Viktor Arvidsson who signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings with an annual hit of $5 million.
Since Free Agency opened on July 1, Boston has signed a handful of new players.
Most notably, the Bruins signed defenseman Connor Clifton to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $2.25 million. The signing marks Clifton’s second stint with Boston as he played for the organization from 2018-23.
Boston also inked a one-year deal with defenseman Jordan Harris after not sending him a qualifying offer as well as signed forwards Brendan Gaunce (two-years) and Brian Halonen (two-years), defenseman Maxence Guenette (one-year) and goalie Jiri Patera (one-year) to two-way contracts.
As for trades, the Bruins have made two since Free Agency opened, both with the New York Rangers. The first sent goalie Joonas Korpisalo to New York in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick and the other brought defenseman Will Borgen to Boston for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2028 third-round draft pick.
Additionally, the Bruins acquired forward Ivan Ivan from the Colorado Avalanche during the 2026 NHL Draft on June 27 for forward Fabian Lysell and forward JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth on June 26 for Boston’s first-round pick (No. 23 overall) this year.
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