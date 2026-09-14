With NHL CBA Expiring Tuesday, Potential Pavel Zacha Extension Looms
At 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday night, the current NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement expires before the new agreement kicks in Wednesday morning. With the changeover comes stricter restrictions on contracts, both in terms of length and structure, that could first be felt by Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.
Zacha’s current four year agreement expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, with the 29-year-old set for free agency if he and Boston do not come to an agreement on an extension before season’s end. The former top-ten pick finished in the top-three of all major offensive categories for Boston as he posted a career best in both goals, 30, and points, 65 and figures to slot in as the top center on a team that lacks top-end talent at the position. After the Bruins locked up Fraser Minten last week, Zacha is the likely next candidate for a long term deal to stay in Boston.
If Zacha and his camp decide on maximizing years and total value in his next contract, he will need to come to an agreement with the Bruins by Tuesday night. When the new collective bargaining agreement kicks in, the maximum contract length for contract extensions drops from eight years to seven years. Should he test free agency, the maximum contract length with a new team also drops by a year, from seven years to six years.
The team and player also share a mutual incentive of finishing a contract before changes also impact the ability to front-load a contract. If Zacha does insist on an eight year extension, he would be 38 years old and likely well into a significant down-swing in production by the end of the contract and the Bruins would likely prefer to have his cap hit match a reduced role. For the player, front-loading the contract is also preferential as it gets cash in hand sooner than an evenly distributed contract and gives him more flexibility if he decides to retire before the conclusion of the deal.
The new CBA caps the signing bonus at 60% of the total contract value, a figure unlikely to play on a long-term Zacha deal, but does feature an additional clause that would factor in if the sides agree to front-load the contract. The maximum difference from the first year of a contract and any later year drops from 25% to 20%, potentially representing more than half a million dollars in lost flexibility depending on the structure and 2027-28 salary in a new contract.
If the sides come to an agreement ahead of the Tuesday night deadline, an eight year contract could land between $70 million and $80 million, an average annual value between $8.75 million and $10 million. If the Bruins do opt to take full advantage of the current CBA to front-load the deal, one potential structure would be an eight year, $72.5 million extension that saw Zacha take home $10 million in each of the first three years before decreasing by $500k annually over the remainder of the contract, ending at $7.5 million in 2034-25.
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