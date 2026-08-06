2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: New York Rangers
The Boston Bruins are 54 days away from the start of their 2026-27 campaign.
This season, the Bruins will look to improve from 2025-26 where they went 45-27-10, earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the Buffalo Sabres in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in six games.
To start the new season, Boston will take on a Regional rival in its season opener on Sept. 29- the New York Rangers.
Quick Facts:
Team: New York Rangers
Home Arena: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
General Manager: Chris Drury
Head Coach: Mike Sullivan
Captain: forward J.T. Miller
Colors: Blue, red, white
Stanley Cup Championships: 4- 1928, 1933, 1940, 1994
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL).
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 34-39-9
Points: 77
Standings: No. 8 in Metropolitan Division; No.16 in Eastern Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Did Not Make It
Record vs. Bruins: 2-1
Nov. 28: W 6-2
Jan. 10: L 10-2
Jan. 26: W 4-3 (OT)
Offseason Moves:
Additions: forward Pavel Dorofeyev, goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Joe Veleno, forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, defenseman Sean Durzi, forward Cole Beaudoin, defenseman Marcus Pettersson, defenseman William Trudeau, defenseman Dennis Cholowski, forward Glenn Gawdin, defenseman Marc Del Gaizo.
Departures: defenseman Will Borgen (Boston), forward Adam Edstrom, forward Jonny Brodzinski (Washington), defenseman Casey Fitzgerald (Florida), forward Trey Fix-Wolansky (Vancouver), defenseman Connor Mackey (Chicago), goalie Jonathan Quick (retired), defenseman Brandon Scanlin (AHL’s Hamilton), forward Conor Sheary (Buffalo).
Extensions: defenseman Braden Schneider, goaltender Dylan Garand.
Restricted Free Agents: defenseman Vincent Iorio.
Unrestricted Free Agents: goalie Talyn Boyko, forward Brendan Brisson, goalie Hugo Ollas, forward Massimo Rizzo (traded to NY on June 26).
2026 NHL Draft: defenseman Alberts Smits (No. 5 overall, 1st round), defenseman Benjamin MacBeath (No. 64 overall, 2nd round), goalie Danai Shaiikov (No. 67 overall, 3rd round), defenseman Charlie Morrison (No. 77 overall, 3rd round), forward Tomas Chrenko (No. 81 overall, 3rd round), forward Spencer Bowes (No. 102 overall, 4th round), defenseman Andre Mondoux (No. 162 overall, 6th round), forward Darian Anderson (No. 163 overall, 6th round), defenseman Ivan Patrikhayev (No. 193 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Rangers 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Sept. 29: at Boston
October
Oct. 1: vs. Tampa Bay
Oct. 2: at Detroit
Oct. 4: vs. Utah
Oct. 6: vs. New York Islanders
Oct. 9: at Washington
Oct. 11: vs. Vancouver
Oct. 13: vs. Tampa Bay
Oct. 15: at New Jersey
Oct. 17: at Columbus
Oct. 19: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 22: at Toronto
Oct. 24: at Ottawa
Oct. 26: vs. Los Angeles
November
Nov. 1: vs. Edmonton
Nov. 3: vs. St. Louis
Nov. 5: vs. Philadelphia
Nov. 7: at Seattle
Nov. 9: at Edmonton
Nov. 11: at Calgary
Nov. 13: at Vancouver
Nov. 16: vs. Montreal
Nov. 22: vs. Carolina
Nov. 25: at Buffalo
Nov. 27: at Chicago
Nov. 28: vs. Calgary
Nov. 30: vs. Carolina
December
Dec. 3: vs. San Jose
Dec. 5: vs. Colorado
Dec. 7: vs. New Jersey
Dec. 8: at Carolina
Dec. 11: at Detroit
Dec. 13: vs. Columbus
Dec. 15: at New Jersey
Dec. 16: at Philadelphia
Dec. 18: vs. Nashville
Dec. 20: at New York Islanders
Dec. 22: vs. New Jersey
Dec. 27: at St. Louis
Dec. 29: vs. Detroit
Dec. 31: at Dallas
January
Jan. 3: vs. Columbus
Jan. 5: at Columbus
Jan. 7: vs. Chicago
Jan. 9: at San Jose
Jan. 11: at Los Angeles
Jan. 12: at Anaheim
Jan. 16: vs. Boston
Jan. 17: vs. Dallas
Jan. 19: vs. Philadelphia
Jan. 21: at Winnipeg
Jan. 23: at Minnesota
Jan. 25: vs. Seattle
Jan. 27: vs. Florida
Jan. 29: at Pittsburgh
Jan. 30: at Ottawa
February
Feb. 3: vs. Winnipeg
Feb. 12: vs. New York Islanders
Feb. 14: at Montreal
Feb. 15: vs. Buffalo
Feb. 18: at New York Islanders
Feb. 20: at Philadelphia
Feb. 21: at Carolina
Feb. 23: at Washington
Feb. 26: vs. Washington
Feb. 28: at Pittsburgh
March
March 3: vs. Boston
March 6: at Buffalo
March 7: vs. Vegas
March 9: at Utah
March 11: at Colorado
March 13: at Vegas
March 16: vs. Ottawa
March 18: vs. Toronto
March 20: vs. Pittsburgh
March 21: vs. Washington
March 23: at Nashville
March 25: at Florida
March 27: at Tampa Bay
March 29: vs. Minnesota
April
April 1: at Montreal
April 3: vs. Florida
April 6: vs. Pittsburgh
April 10: vs. Toronto
Games Against Bruins: Sept. 29, Jan. 16, March 3
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.