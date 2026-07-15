Boston Bruins Learn Opening Night Opponent For Upcoming Season
The Boston Bruins have learned their first opponent of the 2026-27 campaign.
The Bruins will face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at TD Garden in Boston. Puck drop will be at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
During the 2025-26 season, the two teams met three times with the Rangers taking the season series 2-1.
The first meeting was on Nov. 28, 2025, which New York won 6-2 at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins evened the series on Jan. 10 with a 10-2 home victory, however the Rangers won the final meeting on Jan. 26 4-3 in overtime in New York.
The contest is a part of a triple-header on ESPN. The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Florida Panthers in the first game of the day at 4 p.m., followed by the Bruins and Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks will play at the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m.
The league also announced each team’s home opener for the season which revealed a couple games on the Bruins’ schedule.
Boston will play at Winnipeg on Oct. 2 for the Jets’ home opener and play at Minnesota on Oct. 3 for the Wild’s home opener.
As for signature events this season, the NHL will hold multiple.
The Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will be on Oct. 25 between the Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Canada.
The league will also have four games in the Global Series. The first two are on Nov. 12 and Nov. 14 at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, and will feature the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken while the other two will be on Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 at PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany and will feature the Ottawa Senators and the Chicago Blackhawks.
The league’s annual Discover NHL Winter Classic will be on New Year’s Eve at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the University of Utah’s campus. The Utah Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche will square off in the event.
All-Star Weekend will be from Feb. 5-6, 2027, at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y., and the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will be on Feb. 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be against the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Bruins’ full 2026-27 schedule will be released on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.
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