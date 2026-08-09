2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Preview: Winnipeg Jets
The Boston Bruins season continues to inch closer as the team opens its 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at home against the Rangers.
Leading up to the new season, Boston Bruins On SI will be doing a deep dive into each opponent the Bruins will face this season.
Next up on the list is the Winnipeg Jets which Boston will be playing twice in 2026-27.
Quick Facts:
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Home Arena: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Conference/Division: Western/Central
General Manager: Kevin Cheveldayoff
Head Coach: Scott Arniel
Captain: forward Adam Lowry
Colors: navy blue, blue, red, maroon, dark gray, silver, and white
Stanley Cup Championships: None
Minor League Affiliate Teams: Manitoba Moose (AHL) and Bloomington Bison (ECHL)
2025-26 Stats:
Record: 35-35-12
Points: 82
Standings: No. 7 in Central Division, No. 12 in Western Conference
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Did Not Make It
Record vs. Bruins: 0-2
Dec. 11: L 6-3
March 19: L 6-1
Offseason Moves:
Additions: defenseman Henry Thrun, defenseman Mario Ferraro, forward Noah Gregor, goalie Stuart Skinner, defenseman Jack St. Ivany.
Departures: forward David Gustafsson (Pittsburgh Penguins), forward Jonathan Toews (retired), defenseman Jacob Bryson (Detroit), defenseman Kale Clague (Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg, KHL), goalie Eric Comrie (San Jose), forward Phillip Di Giuseppe (IF Bjorkloven, Sweden), defenseman Colin Miller (Lausanne, Switzerland), forward Mason Shaw (Minnesota), forward Kristian Vesalainen (HC Sparta Praha, Czechia), forward Samuel Fagemo (Frolunda HC, Sweden), defenseman Ville Heinola (Vegas), forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Brynas IF, Sweden).
Extensions/Re-signs: forward Cole Perfetti, forward Isak Rosén, goalie Isaac Poulter, forward Walker Duehr, forward Cole Koepke.
Restricted Free Agents: defenseman Tyrel Bauer.
Unrestricted Free Agents: forward Gustav Nyquist.
2026 NHL Draft: forward Viggo Bjorck (No. 8 overall, 1st round), goalie Samuel Hrenak (No. 71 overall, 3rd round), forward Zach Wooten (No. 116 overall, 4th round), defenseman Alexandre Taillefer (No. 135 overall, 5th round), forward Landon Hafele (No. 167 overall, 6th round), defenseman Alofa Tunoa Ta'amu (No. 199 overall, 7th round), goalie John Parsons (No. 220 overall, 7th round).
2026-27 Projected Lineup:
Jets 2026-27 Schedule:
October
Oct. 2: vs. Boston
Oct. 4: at Detroit
Oct. 5: at Pittsburgh
Oct. 7: vs. Colorado
Oct. 9: vs. Anaheim
Oct. 13: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 15: at Chicago
Oct. 17: vs. Carolina
Oct. 20: at St. Louis
Oct. 22: at Dallas
Oct. 25: vs. vs. Montreal (Tim Hortons Heritage Classic, Princess Auto Stadium, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada)
Oct. 27: vs. Florida
Oct. 29: at Tampa Bay
Oct. 30: at Florida
November
Nov. 1: at Carolina
Nov. 3: at Montreal
Nov. 5: vs. Vancouver
Nov. 8: vs. Tampa Bay
Nov. 10: vs. New Jersey
Nov. 12: at Dallas
Nov. 14: at Chicago
Nov. 17: vs. Ottawa
Nov. 19: vs. New York Islanders
Nov. 21: vs. Vegas
Nov. 23: vs. Utah
Nov. 25: at Boston
Nov. 27: at New York Islanders
Nov. 28: at New Jersey
Nov. 30: vs. Chicago
December
Dec. 2: at Utah
Dec. 5: at Vegas
Dec. 6: at Anaheim
Dec. 8: vs. Philadelphia
Dec. 10: vs. Chicago
Dec. 12: at Minnesota
Dec. 15: at St. Louis
Dec. 19: vs. Dallas
Dec. 20: vs. Dallas
Dec. 22: at Nashville
Dec. 26: at Minnesota
Dec. 28: vs. San Jose
Dec. 31: at Calgary
January
Jan. 2: vs. Calgary
Jan. 4: at Buffalo
Jan. 7: vs. Nashville
Jan. 9: vs. Utah
Jan. 11: at Toronto
Jan. 14: at Ottawa
Jan. 16: vs. Anaheim
Jan. 17: at Edmonton
Jan. 19: vs. Minnesota
Jan. 21: vs. New York Rangers
Jan. 24: vs. Buffalo
Jan. 28: at Columbus
Jan. 30: at Philadelphia
February
Feb. 2: at Washington
Feb. 3: at New York Rangers
Feb. 13: at Vancouver
Feb. 15: at San Jose
Feb. 17: vs. Los Angeles
Feb. 19: vs. St. Louis
Feb. 21: vs. Pittsburgh
Feb. 23: at Nashville
Feb. 25: at Colorado
Feb. 27: at Seattle
March
March 1: vs. Seattle
March 5: vs. Washington
March 7: vs. Calgary
March 9: vs. Detroit
March 11: vs. Toronto
March 13: vs. Nashville
March 15: at Vegas
March 16: at Los Angeles
March 18: vs. San Jose
March 20: vs. Columbus
March 23: vs. St. Louis
March 25: vs. Colorado
March 27: at Colorado
March 31: at Los Angeles
April
April 3: at Seattle
April 5: at Utah
April 7: vs. Edmonton
April 9: vs. Vancouver
April 10: at Edmonton
Games Against Bruins: Oct. 2, Nov. 25
Other 2026-27 Boston Bruins Opponent Previews:
Opponent 1: New York Rangers
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