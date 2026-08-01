Boston Bruins On SI

Bruins Reveal Schedule For 2026 Prospects Showcase

The Bruins will head to Buffalo in September for the annual event.

Kim Rankin

Boston Bruins (NHLBruins) via X

The Boston Bruins have announced the schedule for the 2026 Prospects Showcase. 

The event will take place at ECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo N.Y., from Sept. 13-14. The first game will be on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. ET while the second game will be on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon ET.

The showcase will be the 11th consecutive time Boston has gone to Buffalo for the annual event and the Bruins prospects will play against the Buffalo Sabres prospects. 

The Bruins and Sabres prospects will also meet in Boston for a pair of games prior to the 2027-28 season.

The roster will be announced at a later date.

For the rest of September, the Bruins will start rookie camp on Friday, Sept. 11 and training camp on Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

Later in the month, Boston will play four preseason games, two against the Washington Capitals and two against the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The Bruins will begin their preseason slate on Sunday, Sept. 20 versus the Capitals at TD Garden in Boston. After that, the team will host the Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 before hitting the road to play at Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 24 and at Washington on Friday, Sept. 25. 

Boston opens its 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule: 

Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Regular Season Schedule:

Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers

Oct. 2: at Winnipeg Jets

Oct. 3: at Minnesota Wild 

Oct. 5: vs. Ottawa Senators

Oct. 8: vs. Utah Mammoth

Oct. 10: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks

Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks

Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars

Oct. 22: vs. Nashville Predators

Oct. 24: vs. San Jose Sharks

Oct. 27: at Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 29: at St. Louis Blues

Oct. 31: vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 2: vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins

Nov. 8: vs. Florida Panthers

Nov. 12: vs. Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota Wild

Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings

Nov. 18: at Detroit Red Wings

Nov. 21: vs. Washington Capitals

Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg Jets

Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Canucks

Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche 

Dec. 5: vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers

Dec. 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning 

Dec. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils

Dec. 13: at Carolina Hurricanes

Dec. 15: vs. Florida Panthers

Dec. 17: vs. St. Louis Blues

Dec. 19: at New Jersey Devils

Dec. 20: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dec. 22: at New York Islanders

Dec. 26: vs. New York Islanders

Dec. 27: at New Jersey Devils

Dec. 30: vs. Edmonton Oilers

Jan. 1: at Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 2: at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 6: at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 9: at Detroit Red Wings

Jan. 12: vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jan. 14: vs. Dallas Stars

Jan. 16: at New York Rangers

Jan. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 20: at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 22: at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 23: at Utah Mammoth

Jan. 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Jan. 28: at Ottawa Senators

Jan. 30: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 10: at Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 13: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Feb. 15: vs. Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 17: at Calgary Flames

Feb. 19: at Edmonton Oilers

Feb. 21: at Vancouver Canucks

Feb. 22: at Seattle Kraken

Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals

Feb. 27: vs. Detroit Red Wings

March 3: at New York Rangers

March 4: at Ottawa Senators

March 6: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

March 8: vs. Seattle Kraken

March 10: at Montreal Canadiens

March 11: at Pittsburgh Penguins

March 13: vs. Calgary Flames

March 15: vs. New York Islanders

March 18: at Philadelphia Flyers

March 20: at Nashville Predators

March 23: vs. Buffalo Sabres

March 25: vs. Ottawa Senators

March 26: at Washington Capitals

March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens

April 1: at Buffalo Sabres

April 3: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs

April 7: at Buffalo Sabres

April 9: at Florida Panthers

April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Prospects