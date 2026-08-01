Bruins Reveal Schedule For 2026 Prospects Showcase
The Boston Bruins have announced the schedule for the 2026 Prospects Showcase.
The event will take place at ECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo N.Y., from Sept. 13-14. The first game will be on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. ET while the second game will be on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon ET.
The showcase will be the 11th consecutive time Boston has gone to Buffalo for the annual event and the Bruins prospects will play against the Buffalo Sabres prospects.
The Bruins and Sabres prospects will also meet in Boston for a pair of games prior to the 2027-28 season.
The roster will be announced at a later date.
For the rest of September, the Bruins will start rookie camp on Friday, Sept. 11 and training camp on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Later in the month, Boston will play four preseason games, two against the Washington Capitals and two against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Bruins will begin their preseason slate on Sunday, Sept. 20 versus the Capitals at TD Garden in Boston. After that, the team will host the Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 before hitting the road to play at Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 24 and at Washington on Friday, Sept. 25.
Boston opens its 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule:
Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.
Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Regular Season Schedule:
Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers
Oct. 2: at Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 3: at Minnesota Wild
Oct. 5: vs. Ottawa Senators
Oct. 8: vs. Utah Mammoth
Oct. 10: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks
Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks
Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars
Oct. 22: vs. Nashville Predators
Oct. 24: vs. San Jose Sharks
Oct. 27: at Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 29: at St. Louis Blues
Oct. 31: vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Nov. 2: vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins
Nov. 8: vs. Florida Panthers
Nov. 12: vs. Montreal Canadiens
Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota Wild
Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings
Nov. 18: at Detroit Red Wings
Nov. 21: vs. Washington Capitals
Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Canucks
Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche
Dec. 5: vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers
Dec. 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 13: at Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 15: vs. Florida Panthers
Dec. 17: vs. St. Louis Blues
Dec. 19: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 20: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Dec. 22: at New York Islanders
Dec. 26: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 27: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 30: vs. Edmonton Oilers
Jan. 1: at Chicago Blackhawks
Jan. 2: at Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres
Jan. 6: at Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 9: at Detroit Red Wings
Jan. 12: vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Jan. 14: vs. Dallas Stars
Jan. 16: at New York Rangers
Jan. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 20: at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 22: at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 23: at Utah Mammoth
Jan. 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 28: at Ottawa Senators
Jan. 30: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 10: at Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 13: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Feb. 15: vs. Anaheim Ducks
Feb. 17: at Calgary Flames
Feb. 19: at Edmonton Oilers
Feb. 21: at Vancouver Canucks
Feb. 22: at Seattle Kraken
Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals
Feb. 27: vs. Detroit Red Wings
March 3: at New York Rangers
March 4: at Ottawa Senators
March 6: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 8: vs. Seattle Kraken
March 10: at Montreal Canadiens
March 11: at Pittsburgh Penguins
March 13: vs. Calgary Flames
March 15: vs. New York Islanders
March 18: at Philadelphia Flyers
March 20: at Nashville Predators
March 23: vs. Buffalo Sabres
March 25: vs. Ottawa Senators
March 26: at Washington Capitals
March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens
April 1: at Buffalo Sabres
April 3: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs
April 7: at Buffalo Sabres
April 9: at Florida Panthers
April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
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