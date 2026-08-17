Boston Bruins Announce Dates, Locations For 2026 Fan Fest
On Monday, the Boston Bruins announced the dates and locations of their 2026 Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night.
The first stop will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick, R.I., from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m., and the second stop will be Sunday, Sept. 13 at Worcester Common in Worcester, Mass., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"The Boston Bruins organization is so excited to bring the spirit of the Black & Gold to Warwick, RI, and Worcester for this summer's Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night presented by TD," said Boston Bruins Vice President of Marketing Andrea Mazzarelli in the official press release. "We're incredibly grateful to partner with TD to continue creating special experiences for Bruins fans in communities well beyond TD Garden as we collectively share in the excitement of the start of the new season."
This year’s Fan Fest will have special guests, games and exhibitions, photo opportunities, and more.
In addition to the events, The Boston Bruins Foundation, TD, and NESN will be in attendance at both fests.
The Warwick Fan Fest will also feature a Patrice Bergeron Look-A-Like Contest.
Admission is free, however fans are encouraged to register in advance on the Bruins website.
The two fests will be in between the start of camps. Rookie camp is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 11 while training camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The Bruins will play four preseason games from Sept. 20-25, two at home and two on the road, against the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers before opening their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden in Boston.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule:
Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.
Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.
2026-27 Boston Bruins Regular Season Schedule:
Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers
Oct. 2: at Winnipeg Jets
Oct. 3: at Minnesota Wild
Oct. 5: vs. Ottawa Senators
Oct. 8: vs. Utah Mammoth
Oct. 10: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks
Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks
Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars
Oct. 22: vs. Nashville Predators
Oct. 24: vs. San Jose Sharks
Oct. 27: at Carolina Hurricanes
Oct. 29: at St. Louis Blues
Oct. 31: vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Nov. 2: vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins
Nov. 8: vs. Florida Panthers
Nov. 12: vs. Montreal Canadiens
Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota Wild
Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings
Nov. 18: at Detroit Red Wings
Nov. 21: vs. Washington Capitals
Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Canucks
Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche
Dec. 5: vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers
Dec. 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 13: at Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 15: vs. Florida Panthers
Dec. 17: vs. St. Louis Blues
Dec. 19: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 20: vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Dec. 22: at New York Islanders
Dec. 26: vs. New York Islanders
Dec. 27: at New Jersey Devils
Dec. 30: vs. Edmonton Oilers
Jan. 1: at Chicago Blackhawks
Jan. 2: at Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres
Jan. 6: at Montreal Canadiens
Jan. 9: at Detroit Red Wings
Jan. 12: vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Jan. 14: vs. Dallas Stars
Jan. 16: at New York Rangers
Jan. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan. 20: at Colorado Avalanche
Jan. 22: at Vegas Golden Knights
Jan. 23: at Utah Mammoth
Jan. 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 28: at Ottawa Senators
Jan. 30: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 10: at Toronto Maple Leafs
Feb. 13: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Feb. 15: vs. Anaheim Ducks
Feb. 17: at Calgary Flames
Feb. 19: at Edmonton Oilers
Feb. 21: at Vancouver Canucks
Feb. 22: at Seattle Kraken
Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals
Feb. 27: vs. Detroit Red Wings
March 3: at New York Rangers
March 4: at Ottawa Senators
March 6: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 8: vs. Seattle Kraken
March 10: at Montreal Canadiens
March 11: at Pittsburgh Penguins
March 13: vs. Calgary Flames
March 15: vs. New York Islanders
March 18: at Philadelphia Flyers
March 20: at Nashville Predators
March 23: vs. Buffalo Sabres
March 25: vs. Ottawa Senators
March 26: at Washington Capitals
March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens
April 1: at Buffalo Sabres
April 3: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs
April 7: at Buffalo Sabres
April 9: at Florida Panthers
April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning
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