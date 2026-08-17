Boston Bruins On SI

Boston Bruins Announce Dates, Locations For 2026 Fan Fest

The Bruins will hold two fan fests in September ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Kim Rankin

Apr 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins mascot Blades poses for a photo prior to game one of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins mascot Blades poses for a photo prior to game one of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the Boston Bruins announced the dates and locations of their 2026 Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night.

The first stop will be on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick, R.I., from 11 a.m. ET to 2 p.m., and the second stop will be Sunday, Sept. 13 at Worcester Common in Worcester, Mass., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

"The Boston Bruins organization is so excited to bring the spirit of the Black & Gold to Warwick, RI, and Worcester for this summer's Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night presented by TD," said Boston Bruins Vice President of Marketing Andrea Mazzarelli in the official press release. "We're incredibly grateful to partner with TD to continue creating special experiences for Bruins fans in communities well beyond TD Garden as we collectively share in the excitement of the start of the new season." 

This year’s Fan Fest will have special guests, games and exhibitions, photo opportunities, and more.

In addition to the events, The Boston Bruins Foundation, TD, and NESN will be in attendance at both fests. 

The Warwick Fan Fest will also feature a Patrice Bergeron Look-A-Like Contest. 

Admission is free, however fans are encouraged to register in advance on the Bruins website.

The two fests will be in between the start of camps. Rookie camp is set to begin on Friday, Sept. 11 while training camp opens on Wednesday, Sept. 16. 

The Bruins will play four preseason games from Sept. 20-25, two at home and two on the road, against the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers before opening their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden in Boston.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Preseason Schedule: 

Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.

Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.

Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Regular Season Schedule:

Sept. 29: vs. New York Rangers

Oct. 2: at Winnipeg Jets

Oct. 3: at Minnesota Wild 

Oct. 5: vs. Ottawa Senators

Oct. 8: vs. Utah Mammoth

Oct. 10: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Oct. 13: at San Jose Sharks

Oct. 16: at Anaheim Ducks

Oct. 17: at Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 20: at Dallas Stars

Oct. 22: vs. Nashville Predators

Oct. 24: vs. San Jose Sharks

Oct. 27: at Carolina Hurricanes

Oct. 29: at St. Louis Blues

Oct. 31: vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 2: vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 5: at Pittsburgh Penguins

Nov. 8: vs. Florida Panthers

Nov. 12: vs. Montreal Canadiens

Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota Wild

Nov. 17: vs. Los Angeles Kings

Nov. 18: at Detroit Red Wings

Nov. 21: vs. Washington Capitals

Nov. 25: vs. Winnipeg Jets

Nov. 27: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Nov. 29: vs. Vancouver Canucks

Dec. 1: vs. Colorado Avalanche 

Dec. 5: vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 8: at Florida Panthers

Dec. 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning 

Dec. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils

Dec. 13: at Carolina Hurricanes

Dec. 15: vs. Florida Panthers

Dec. 17: vs. St. Louis Blues

Dec. 19: at New Jersey Devils

Dec. 20: vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Dec. 22: at New York Islanders

Dec. 26: vs. New York Islanders

Dec. 27: at New Jersey Devils

Dec. 30: vs. Edmonton Oilers

Jan. 1: at Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 2: at Columbus Blue Jackets

Jan. 5: vs. Buffalo Sabres

Jan. 6: at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 9: at Detroit Red Wings

Jan. 12: vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Jan. 14: vs. Dallas Stars

Jan. 16: at New York Rangers

Jan. 18: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Jan. 20: at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 22: at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 23: at Utah Mammoth

Jan. 26: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Jan. 28: at Ottawa Senators

Jan. 30: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 10: at Toronto Maple Leafs

Feb. 13: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Feb. 15: vs. Anaheim Ducks

Feb. 17: at Calgary Flames

Feb. 19: at Edmonton Oilers

Feb. 21: at Vancouver Canucks

Feb. 22: at Seattle Kraken

Feb. 25: vs. Washington Capitals

Feb. 27: vs. Detroit Red Wings

March 3: at New York Rangers

March 4: at Ottawa Senators

March 6: vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

March 8: vs. Seattle Kraken

March 10: at Montreal Canadiens

March 11: at Pittsburgh Penguins

March 13: vs. Calgary Flames

March 15: vs. New York Islanders

March 18: at Philadelphia Flyers

March 20: at Nashville Predators

March 23: vs. Buffalo Sabres

March 25: vs. Ottawa Senators

March 26: at Washington Capitals

March 30: vs. Montreal Canadiens

April 1: at Buffalo Sabres

April 3: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

April 5: at Toronto Maple Leafs

April 7: at Buffalo Sabres

April 9: at Florida Panthers

April 10: at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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