Boston Bruins Goalie Jeremy Swayman Comes Up Short of Vezina Trophy
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman came up short of the 2026 Vezina Trophy.
The award was given to Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy who picked up 17 first-place votes, nine second-place votes, and two third-place votes for 114 points.
Swayman finished in third place with 46 points. In the final voting results, the 27-year-old received a pair of first-place selections, nine second-place selections, and nine third-place selections.
During the regular season, the Anchorage, Alaska, native made 54 starts in 55 appearances and boasted a 2.71 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and a 31-18-4 record. He was also credited with two shutouts.
In Boston’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run, Swayman started in the net for all six games and tallied a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.
He was one of three finalists announced for the award in April. Joining Swayman and Vasilevskiy as finalists was New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin who was the runner up with 51 points and eight first-place votes as well as one second-place vote, and eight third-place votes.
Overall, eight players received votes for the award.
After the finalists, Washington’s Logan Thompson came in fourth place with 29 points, Colorado's Scott Wedgewood came in fifth place with 21 points, Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar came in sixth place with nine points, New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin came in seventh place with six points, and Dallas’ Jake Oettinger came in eighth place with three points.
The Vezina Trophy is handed out annually to the best goalie in the league.
Since the award’s start in 1927, six Bruins have received the honor. Tiny Thompson was a four-time award winner in 1930, 1933, 1936, and 1938, followed by Frank Brimsek in 1939 and 1942, Pete Peeters in 1983, Tim Thomas in 2009 and 2011, Tuukka Rask in 2014, and most recently Linus Ullmark in 2023.
2026 Vezina Trophy Results:
Vezina Trophy Winners:
- 2026: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2025: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 2024: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 2023: Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins
- 2022: Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
- 2021: Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
- 2020: Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- 2019: Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2018: Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators
- 2017: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 2016: Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
- 2015: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
- 2014: Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins
- 2013: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 2012: Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers
- 2011: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
- 2010: Ryan Miller, Buffalo Sabres
- 2009: Tim Thomas, Boston Bruins
- 2008: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
- 2007: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
- 2006: Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flames
- 2004: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
- 2003: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
- 2002: Jose Theodore, Montreal Canadiens
- 2001: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 2000: Olaf Kolzig, Washington Capitals
- 1999: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1998: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1997: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1996: Jim Carey, Washington Capitals
- 1995: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1994: Dominik Hasek, Buffalo Sabres
- 1993: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1992: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
- 1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1990: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
- 1989: Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens
- 1988: Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers
- 1987: Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1986: John Vanbiesbrouck, New York Rangers
- 1985: Pelle Lindbergh, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres
- 1983: Pete Peeters, Boston Bruins
- 1982: Billy Smith, New York Islanders
- 1981: Denis Herron/Michel Larocque/Richard Sevigny, Montreal Canadiens
- 1980: Don Edwards/Bob Sauve, Buffalo Sabres
- 1979: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
- 1978: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
- 1977: Ken Dryden/Michel Larocque, Montreal Canadiens
- 1976: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
- 1975: Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1974: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks/Bernie Parent, Philadelphia Flyers
- 1973: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
- 1972: Tony Esposito/Gary Smith, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1971: Ed Giacomin/Gilles Villemure, New York Rangers
- 1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1969: Glenn Hall/Jacques Plante, St. Louis Blues
- 1968: Gump Worsley/Rogatien Vachon, Montreal Canadiens
- 1967: Glenn Hall/Denis DeJordy, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1966: Gump Worsley/Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens
- 1965: Johnny Bower/Terry Sawchuk, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1964: Charlie Hodge, Montreal Canadiens
- 1963: Glenn Hall, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1962: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1961: Johnny Bower, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1960: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1959: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1958: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1957: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1956: Jacques Plante, Montreal Canadiens
- 1955: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
- 1954: Harry Lumley, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1953: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
- 1952: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
- 1951: Al Rollins, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1950: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1949: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1948: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1947: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1946: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1945: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1944: Bill Durnan, Montreal Canadiens
- 1943: Johnny Mowers, Detroit Red Wings
- 1942: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
- 1941: Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1940: David Kerr, New York Rangers
- 1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
- 1938: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
- 1937: Normie Smith, Detroit Red Wings
- 1936: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
- 1935: Lorne Chabot, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1934: Charlie Gardiner, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1933: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
- 1932: Charlie Gardiner, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1931: Roy Worters, New York Americans
- 1930: Tiny Thompson, Boston Bruins
- 1929: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens
- 1928: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens
- 1927: George Hainsworth, Montreal Canadiens
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