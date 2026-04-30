Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Provides Status Update on Viktor Arvidsson
Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided a status update on forward Viktor Arvidsson after practice on Thursday.
Sturm stated that Arvidsson is expected to be unavailable for Game 6 against the Sabres on Friday night.
“I don't think so,” said Sturm. “Maybe there's a miracle overnight, but we were planning not to play [him].”
The Skelleftea, Sweden native will miss his second straight game after exiting Game 4 on Sunday with an upper-body injury.
In the series with the Sabres, Arvidsson has scored two goals. Both of his scores came in Game 2 on April 21 which Boston won 4-2 to tie the series at 1.
Arvidsson is in his first season with the Bruins after being traded to Boston by the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, 2025.
In the regular season, he played in 69 games for the Bruins and tallied 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points as well as boasted a +20 rating.
He had the fourth-most goals, fifth-most assists, fifth-most points, and third-highest rating among the team throughout the regular season.
After picking up a 2-1 overtime win on Tuesday, Boston extended its series with Buffalo and will head home to play at TD Garden for Game 6 on Friday night.
“We're against the wall,” said Sturm. “So home or away, I see it more like okay we have to bring our A-Game otherwise we go home, right? So we going to approach it that way. It's a one game mission again and we can't celebrate about our away game the other night. It's all about tomorrow and I don't really care if it's at home or away. It's nice to come home again, especially after what happened Game 4, but other than that I'm going to treat it that way. That this is a must win.”
Buffalo leads the series 3-2. If the Sabres win on Friday, they advance to the second round to play either Tampa Bay or Montreal. If the Bruins win, they will force a Game 7 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sunday.
The Bruins and Sabres will square off for Game 6 on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN, MSG-B, and NESN in the U.S., and SN360 and TVAS2 in Canada.
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