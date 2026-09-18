Boston Bruins Hockey Operations Staffer Passes Away
Boston Bruins hockey operations staff member Alex Gimenez has passed away.
Gimenez served as the Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney released a statement on Friday morning.
“The Boston Bruins are deeply saddened to share the passing of our colleague Alex Gimenez,” said Sweeney. “Alex joined our team in July as Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement. Although Alex’s time with the Bruins was far too brief, his intelligence, thoughtfulness and character were evident from the moment he joined us. Alex earned the respect of all who knew and worked with him throughout his career and, most importantly, he was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Alex’s family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
Gimenez joined the Bruins staff in July. Prior to joining the Bruins, he served as the Manager of Hockey Analytics and Strategic Projects for the Professional Women’s Hockey League and spent over a decade in the Boston Red Sox front office.
The Red Sox also shared a statement on Gimenez's passing via social media on Friday.
"Alex was an integral member of our baseball operations for over a decade, and forever a part of our Red Sox family,” said the Red Sox via X. “We are absolutely heartbroken by this news and send our love to Alex’s family.”
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