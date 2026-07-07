When Will the Boston Bruins' 2026-27 Schedule Be Announced?
The Boston Bruins may only be halfway into the offseason, but their schedule for the upcoming season is about to be unveiled.
The NHL announced its plans for the 2026-27 schedule release on Tuesday morning.
The league will announce the opening night games, which will air on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada, on Wednesday, July 15 and the remainder of the season schedule on Thursday, July 16.
The opening night matchups will be released during the day on July 15 before the 2026 ESPY Awards. Additionally, the league will also share its signature events for the season.
The full schedule on July 16 will be at 1 p.m. ET. The entire slate will be 1,344 games. Each team will play 84 games during the regular season which is a two-game increase from prior seasons.
With the expanded regular season, the preseason has been cut to four games for each team.
Boston announced its preseason schedule in June. The Bruins will open the stretch at home against the Washington Capitals on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET, followed by another home contest against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
After that, the Bruins will hit the road for their final two preseason games. The first will be at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., against the Flyers on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., and the other will be at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., versus the Capitals on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.
Boston Bruins 2026 Preseason Schedule:
(Date, team, time, arena, city)
Sept. 20: vs. Washington Capitals- 5 p.m. ET, TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 22: vs. Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., TD Garden- Boston, Mass.
Sept. 24: at Philadelphia Flyers- 7 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena- Philadelphia, Pa.
Sept. 25: at Washington Capitals- 7 p.m., Capital One Arena- Washington D.C.
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