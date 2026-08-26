Boston Bruins National TV Schedule For 2026-27 Announced
The NHL has announced the Boston Bruins’ national TV broadcast schedule for the upcoming season.
In total, 20 Bruins games will air across ESPN, TNT, and ABC in 2026-27 which includes the team’s season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (ESPN).
ESPN will air Boston’s Oct. 13 game at San Jose outside of the Boston market (NESN will have the local broadcast), the Oct. 20 game at Dallas, the Oct. 27 game at Carolina, the Feb. 25 game against Washington, and the March 15 game against the New York Islanders.
TNT is set to show the Bruins’ contests at Detroit on Nov. 18, against Colorado on Dec. 1, against Florida on Dec. 15, versus Buffalo on Jan. 5, at Montreal on Jan. 6, against Tampa Bay on Jan. 18, at Toronto on Feb. 10, at Pittsburgh on March 11, and at Buffalo on April 7.
ABC’s slate will consist of Boston’s road games at the New York Rangers on Jan. 16 and at Tampa Bay on April 10 as well as home games against Detroit on Feb. 27, Pittsburgh on March 6, and Tampa Bay on April 3.
Additionally, six start times have been altered due to the national broadcast schedule.
The first time changed was the Bruins’ home game against Anaheim on Feb. 15 which will now be at 2 p.m. ET on NESN.
Boston’s Feb. 27 home game versus Detroit will now be at 12:30 p.m. on ABC. The team’s matchup with Pittsburgh on March 6 at TD Garden will be at 12:30 p.m. on ABC.
The last three changes include the Bruins’ road games at Pittsburgh on March 11 which will start at 7:30 p.m. on TNT, at Buffalo on April 1 which will be at 7 p.m. on NESN, and at Buffalo on April 7 which will be at 7:30 p.m. on TNT.
Below is the full national schedule and time changes.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 National TV Broadcast Schedule:
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks, 11 p.m. ET (ESPN/NESN) *ESPN’s national broadcast will be available outside the Boston market. The game will air locally on NESN.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Tuesday, Dec. 1: Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT/NESN)
Tuesday, Dec. 15: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Tuesday, Jan. 5: Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday, Jan. 16: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)
Monday, Jan. 18: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 1:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Wednesday, Feb. 10: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Thursday, Feb. 25: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, Feb. 27: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Saturday, March 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Thursday, March 11: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Monday, March 15: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Saturday, April 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Wednesday, April 7: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Saturday, April 10: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
Start Time Changes:
Monday, Feb. 15: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins, 2 p.m. ET (NESN)
Saturday, Feb. 27: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Saturday, March 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
Thursday, March 11: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Thursday, April 1: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)
Wednesday, April 7: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
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