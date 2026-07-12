Boston Bruins Prospect Retires From Hockey After Collegiate Career
Boston Bruins defenseman prospect Mason Langenbrunner has retired from hockey after his collegiate career, according to The Boston Globe senior staff writer and columnist Kevin Paul Dupont.
The news was shared in Dupont’s Sunday Hockey Notes where he spoke to former Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner, Mason’s father, about his departure from the Bruins staff.
“I was fortunate enough to see him [Mason] play his last college game, pretty much knowing that was going to be it,” said Jamie to Dupont. “Kind of sad to see it end, but it’s good to see your kids go after their passion. He understood how much you have to put into chasing the other [hockey] dream. He made more of a business decision than a heart decision on it, which isn’t always easy for a 23-year-old.”
Dupont also wrote that Mason chose to go the business route and is a partner in some start-up companies.
He was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (No. 151 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
He finished his college career at Harvard this past season. During his four years with the Crimson, he skated in 131 games and tallied nine goals and 17 assists for 27 points.
In his final season at Harvard, he totaled 10 points on a pair of goals and eight assists in 32 games en route to the Crimson’s 16-16-2 campaign which included an appearance in the ECAC Tournament where it lost to Cornell in the quarterfinals.
Langenbrunner was one of four players taken by Boston in 2020, joining defenseman Mason Lohrei (second round, No. 58 overall), forward Trevor Kuntar (third round, No. 89 overall), and forward Riley Duran (sixth round, No. 182 overall).
Out of the four prospects, two are active Bruins. ‘
Lohrei signed with the Bruins in 2023 after his college career at Ohio State and made his NHL debut later in the year against Toronto on Nov. 2 where he had an assist in Boston’s 3-2 shootout win. In 2025-26, Lohrei played in 73 games and tallied seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points as well as posted a plus-17 rating.
Duran is also in the Bruins organization. On Thursday, he signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins. Last season, he skated in 72 games in Providence where he recorded seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points and a plus-19 rating.
Kuntar is currently a member of the Buffalo Sabres after signing with the team as a free agent on Dec. 10, 2025. He never suited up for Boston, but did play two seasons in Providence after his collegiate career at Boston College. He made his league debut this past season against Vancouver on Dec. 11, 2025, with Buffalo.
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