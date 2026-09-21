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Boston Bruins Release Roster For Second Preseason Game Against Philadelphia Flyers

The Bruins host the Flyers for their second preseason game of the year on Tuesday night.

Kim Rankin

Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) attempts a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) attempts a shot against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Bruins have announced the roster for their second preseason game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. 

20 players will be active for the contest- 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies. 

The forwards on the roster include JJ. Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha, Brendan Gaunce, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Dans Locmelis, Mikey Eyssimont, Tanner Jeannot, and David Pastrnak. 

The defensemen that will take the ice are Will Borgen, Hampus Lindholm, Max Guenette, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, and Nikita Zadorov. 

Jeremy Swayman and Simon Zajicek will be in the net. 

In the team’s first preseason game on Sunday night, the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout. 

The Capitals had a 2-1 lead late in the third period and defenseman Charlie McAvoy scored the equalizer with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. 

After a scoreless extra frame, forward James Hagens secured the win for the Bruins in the shootout, making the only goal by either team. 

After Boston’s game with the Flyers on Tuesday night, the team will have two more preseason games, both on the road. The first will be at Philadelphia on Thursday night and the final game will be at Washington on Friday night. 

The Bruins open their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boston Bruins 2026 Preseason Schedule:

Sunday, September 20 vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA) 

Tuesday, September 22 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA) 

Thursday, September 24 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, September 25 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild     
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks  
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks  
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings 
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41        Jan. 1,  3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks           
42        Jan. 2,  7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43        Jan. 5,  7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres       
44        Jan. 6,  7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens     
45        Jan. 8,  7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings 
46        Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes  
47        Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars   
48        Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers          
49        Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50        Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche         
51        Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights     
52        Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth   
53        Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54        Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators   
55        Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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