Boston Bruins Reveal New Jersey Numbers For 2026-27 Season
The Boston Bruins have announced the numbers for the new players added to the roster this offseason.
Forward JJ Peterka will wear the No. 10. Peterka was traded to Boston from Utah on June 26 for a pair of first round picks- the No. 23 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a 2028 pick. Last season with the Mammoth, he totaled 47 points on 25 goals and 22 assists in 82 games.
Defenseman Will Borgen is set to wear No. 17, the same number he wore on the Rangers. Borgen was traded to the Bruins by New York on July 1 for a 2027 second-round pick and a conditional 2028 third-round pick. In 2025-26, he tallied five goals and 10 assists for 15 points as well as a plus-3 rating in 75 games.
Forward Ivan Ivan will wear No. 49. Ivan was traded to Boston from Colorado on June 27 in exchange for forward Fabian Lysell. Days after the trade, he was given a qualifying offer and inked a one-year, two-way deal through this season for $850,000. He played in nine NHL games with the Avalanche last season and had one assist for one point.
Defenseman Connor Clifton will wear No. 75, the same number he had with the Penguins. Clifton signed with the Bruins in Free Agency on July 1. Clifton will be in his second stint with Boston as he played for the organization from 2018-23. Last season, he played for Pittsburgh where he skated in 50 games and recorded two goals and four assists for six points and a plus-5 rating.
Forward Lukas Reichel, who wore No. 75 last season for the Bruins, has changed his jersey to No. 76. During the 2025-26 campaign, Reichel played in 10 games with Boston after being traded by Vancouver on March 6 for a 2026 sixth-round pick. In that time frame, he tallied one goal and two assists for three points and a plus-2 rating. On May 14, the Bruins signed Reichel to a one-year contract extension for $950,000.
The players will show off their new jerseys in September. The Bruins will play four preseason games from Sept. 20-Sept. 25 against Washington and Philadelphia before opening their 2026-27 season at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
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