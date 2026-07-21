Boston Bruins Schedule 10 Theme Nights For Upcoming Season
Last week, the Boston Bruins revealed their 2026-27 schedule.
The slate features 84 games and begins on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Boston wraps up the regular season on the road on Saturday, April 10 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Included in the schedule release was the full list of theme nights for the upcoming season. In total, there are 10 theme nights including Opening Night.
The others are Mental Health Awareness Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Military Appreciation Night, Patrice Bergeron Number Retirement Ceremony, Teacher Appreciation Night, Hockey Is For Everyone Night, Women In Sports Night, First Responders Night, and Fan Appreciation Night.
Below is a full look at the theme nights, dates, and opponents.
Opening Night, Sept. 29- vs. New York Rangers
The Bruins will open their 2026-27 campaign against the Rangers at home. Last season, Boston played New York three times with the Rangers taking the season series 2-1. New York won the first matchup 6-2 on Nov. 28, 2025, in Boston. The Bruins responded in the next contest and dominated 10-2 to tie up the series at 1 on Jan. 10. The Rangers won the final game of the series on Jan. 26 4-3 in overtime in New York. The season opener will be at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Other Games This Season: at New York (Jan. 16), at New York (March 3).
Mental Health Awareness Night, Oct. 10- vs. Philadelphia Flyers
The Bruins will hold Mental Health Awareness Night at TD Garden on Saturday, Oct. 10 when the team takes on the Philadelphia Flyers. Last season, the two teams met three times and Philadelphia won the series 2-1. The Bruins won the first game 6-3 at home on Jan. 29. The Flyers won the next two 3-1 on Feb. 28 and 2-1 in overtime on Feb. 5, both in Philadelphia. The Mental Health Awareness Night game is slated for 1 p.m. ET.
Other Games This Season: at Boston (Dec. 20), at Philadelphia (March 18).
Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Oct. 22- vs. Nashville Predators
The Bruins will take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Oct. 22 in their Hockey Fights Cancer Night. In 2025-26, the Bruins and Predators met twice and each team took a game. In the first matchup on Jan. 27, Boston beat Nashville 3-2 in overtime at home. In the final game on March 5, the Predators won 6-3 in Nashville. This year’s game will start at 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Nashville (March 20).
Military Appreciation Night, Nov. 2- vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Boston will play the Vegas Golden Knights during its Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 2. Last season, the Bruins and Golden Knights faced off two times and each team won a game. The Golden Knights took the first game 6-5 at home on Oct. 16, 2025, while Boston took the finale 4-3 on Jan. 22 at TD Garden. The Military Appreciation Night game will start at 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Vegas (Jan. 22).
Patrice Bergeron Number Retirement Ceremony, Dec. 1- vs. Colorado Avalanche
The Bruins will hang Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37 into the rafters of TD Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 1 prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. Bergeron, a 2003 second-round draft pick, spent his entire career with the Bruins where he skated in over 1,294 games and tallied 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points. He will be the 14th Bruin to have his number retired.
Last season, Boston played Colorado twice. Each team picked up a win in the series. The Avalanche won the first game 4-1 on Oct. 18, 2025, in Colorado and the Bruins won the second game 3-2 in Boston on Oct. 25.
Other Games This Season: at Colorado (Jan. 20).
Teacher Appreciation Night, Jan. 14- vs. Dallas Stars
The Bruins will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, Jan. 14 against the Dallas Stars. In 2025-26, Boston and Dallas met twice and the season series was tied 1-1. The Stars took the first game 6-2 on Jan. 20 in Dallas and the Bruins took the second game 6-3 on March 31 in Boston. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Dallas (Oct. 20).
Hockey Is For Everyone Night, Jan. 26- vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
The Bruins will hold their Hockey Is For Everyone Night on Tuesday, Jan. 26 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, the Bruins and Blue Jackets met three times and the Bruins swept the series, winning the first game 4-2 in Boston on Feb. 26, the second game 4-3 in a shootout on March 29 in Columbus, and 3-2 on April 12 in Columbus. The game is set for 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Columbus (Jan. 2), at Boston (Feb. 13).
Women In Sports Night, March 8- vs. Seattle Kraken
Boston will celebrate Women In Sports Night on Monday, March 8 against the Seattle Kraken. In 2025-26, Boston and Seattle met twice and each team won a game. The Kraken won the first game 7-4 on Jan. 6 in Seattle and the Bruins won the final game 4-2 on Jan. 15 in Boston. The Women In Sports Night game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Seattle (Feb. 22).
First Responders Night, March 15- vs. New York Islanders
The Bruins will honor First Responders with their First Responders Night on Monday, March 15 versus the New York Islanders. Last season, the Bruins and Islanders met three times and Boston won all three games- 5-2 in Boston on Oct. 28, 4-3 in a shootout in New York on Nov. 4, and 3-1 in New York on Nov. 26. The game is set for 7 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at New York (Dec. 22), at Boston (Dec. 26).
Fan Appreciation Night, April 3- vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Bruins will have their final theme night during their regular season home finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, April 3. Last season, the Bruins and Lightning met four times and Tampa Bay swept the season series- 4-3 in Boston on Oct. 13, 6-5 in a shootout in Tampa on Feb. 1, 3-1 in Tampa on April 4, and 2-1 in Boston on April 11. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.
Other Games This Season: at Tampa Bay (Dec. 10), at Boston (Jan. 18), at Tampa Bay (April 10).
Full Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:
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