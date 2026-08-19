Bruins Adding Special Edition Jersey During 2026-27 Season
The Boston Bruins will add a new jersey to the mix during the 2026-27 season.
The NHL and Fanatics announced the Hometown Remix collection on Wednesday as a part of their partnership. All 32 teams will have the special edition uniforms which are supposed to represent each city’s community.
The collection will also feature apparel and headwear.
“For the upcoming 2026-27 season, the NHL and Fanatics will introduce Hometown Remix - the first 32-team special edition uniform, apparel and headwear program designed and developed by Fanatics since becoming the league's authentic on-ice uniform outfitter in 2024,” said NHL Public Relations in the official press release. “The Hometown Remix collection will be anchored by special edition uniforms that uniquely and authentically celebrates the fans, city, and local culture of each team. More information on the Hometown Remix program - which spans on-ice uniforms, authentic and replica jerseys, and a broad apparel and headwear collection for every team - will follow shortly after the season begins.”
Fanatics became the NHL’s official on-ice uniform outfitter at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The current deal is a 10-year agreement between the two.
“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and serving our Players and fans,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in 2023 about the agreement. “Fanatics is a sports industry market leader and with its proven track-record in e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise and performance gear -- including the popular NHL replica jerseys and Authentic Pro performance and training products -- our Players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”
More details on the Hometown Remix will be announced after the start of the season.
The Hometown Remix uniforms will be the first special edition jerseys since Reverse Retro with adidas.
The Reverse Retro collection had two waves in the league, the first during the 2020-21 season and most recently in 2022-23.
The Bruins’ first Reverse Retro in 2020-21 was yellow with a B logo on the front and a bear patch on the shoulder which was a new take on the team’s old white uniforms while the 2022-23 one was white with a "pooh bear" logo on the front and the team name on each shoulder, resembling the 1995 gold third jersey.
The Bruins will open their season on Sept. 29 at home against the New York Rangers. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
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