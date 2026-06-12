Bruins Forward David Pastrnak Named to 2025-26 Second All-Star Team
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak has been named to the 2025-26 NHL Second All-Star Team.
The 30-year-old earned the honor for his performance this season.
Pastrnak appeared in 82 regular-season games and tallied 29 goals and 71 assists for 100 points as well as a plus-4 rating. In Boston’s Stanley Cup Playoffs run, he played in all six games and scored three goals and four assists for seven points and a minus-7 rating.
In the voting, Pastrnak earned 482 points on 149 second-place selections and 35 third-place selections.
He joins Montreal left winger Cole Caufield, Colorado center Nathan McKinnon, Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard, and Washington goalie Logan Thompson on the Second-Team.
The First Team features Dallas left winger Jason Robertson, Edmonton center Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay right winger Nikita Kucherov, Colorado defenseman Cale Makar, Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski, and Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Two other Bruins received votes. Charlie McAvoy came in 13th place among defensemen with five points after picking up one second-place vote and two third-place votes.
Jeremy Swayman came in fifth place among goalies with 150 points. He tallied five first-place selections, 28 second-place selections, and 41 third-place selections.
Pastrnak is the only Bruin to make an All-NHL Team for the Bruins. Forward Fraser Minten finished fifth in voting for the All-Rookie Team with 16 points, two spots shy of making it on the team.
Below is the full tally of voting for the All-Star Teams from the NHL.
2025-26 NHL All-Star Team Voting Results:
CENTER
(Ranking, Player, Team, Points, 1st-2nd-3rd Place Selections)
1. Connor McDavid, EDM , 823 (118-77-2)
2. Nathan MacKinnon, COL, 723 (77-109-11)
3. Macklin Celebrini, SJS, 207 (2-11-164)
4. Nick Suzuki, MTL, 16 (0-0-16)
5. Sidney Crosby, PIT, 3 (0-0-3)
6. Mark Scheifele, WPG, 1 (0-0-1)
RIGHT WING
(Ranking, Player, Team, Points, 1st-2nd-3rd Place Selections)
1. Nikita Kucherov, TBL, 983 (196-1-0)
2. David Pastrnak, BOS, 482 (0-149-35)
3. Martin Necas, COL, 120 (1-24-43)
4. Matt Boldy, MIN, 72 (0-4-60)
5. Cole Caufield, MTL, 40 (0-9-13)
6. Mitch Marner, VG, 26 (0-5-11)
7. Clayton Keller, UTA, 22 (0-2-16)
8. Alex DeBrincat, DET, 15 (0-2-9)
9. Mark Stone, VGK, 4 (0-1-1)
10. Mikko Rantanen, DAL, 4 (0-0-4)
11. Dylan Guenther, UTA, 3 (0-0-3)
t-12. Cutter Gauthier, ANA, 1 (0-0-1)
t-12. William Nylander, TOR, 1 (0-0-1)
LEFT WING
(Ranking, Player, Team, Points, 1st-2nd-3rd Place Selections)
1. Jason Robertson, DAL, 716 (95-72-25)
2. Cole Caufield, MTL, 564 (80-43-35)
3. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN, 379 (20-64-87)
4. Kyle Connor, WPG, 68 (1-11-30)
5. Brandon Hagel, TBL, 12 (1-1-4)
6. Matt Boldy, MIN, 12 (0-2-6)
7. Jake Guentzel, TBL, 10 (0-1-7)
8. Artemi Panarin, LAK, 8 (0-2-2)
9. Lucas Raymond, DET, 3 (0-1-0)
10. Clayton Keller, UTA, 1 (0-0-1)
DEFENSE
(Ranking, Player, Team, Points, 1st-2nd-3rd Place Selections)
1. Zach Werenski, CBJ, 864 (149-37-8)
2. Cale Makar, COL, 759 (108-68-15)
3. Evan Bouchard, EDM, 483 (45-64-66)
4. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF, 451 (34-73-62)
5. Lane Hutson, MTL, 315 (16-50-85)
6. Quinn Hughes, MIN, 266 (14-46-58)
7. Moritz Seider, DET, 258 (24-34-36)
8. Miro Heiskanen, DAL, 53 (3-5-23)
9. Matthew Schaefer, NYI, 28 (0-5-13)
10. Jake Sanderson, OTT, ,21 (0-4-9)
11. Darren Raddysh, TBL, 18 (1-2-7)
12. Erik Karlsson, PIT, 18 (0-4-6)
13. Charlie McAvoy, BOS, 5 (0-1-2)
14. Devon Toews, COL, 3 (0-1-0)
t-15. Jakob Chychrun, WSH, 1 (0-0-1)
t-15. Roman Josi, NSH, 1 (0-0-1)
t-15. Mattias Samuelsson, BUF, 1 (0-0-1)
t-15. Nate Schmidt, UTA, 1 (0-0-1)
GOALTENDER
(Ranking, Player, Team, Points, 1st-2nd-3rd Place Selections)
1. Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL, 759 (131-29-17)
2. Logan Thompson, WSH, 353 (27-55-53)
3. Ilya Sorokin, NYI, 300 (25-48-31)
4. Scott Wedgewood, COL, 150 (9-29-18)
5. Jeremy Swayman, BOS, 150 (5-28-41)
6. Karel Vejmelka, UTA, 21 (0-3-12)
7. Dan Vladar, PHI, 10 (0-2-4)
8. Jake Oettinger, DAL, 10 (0-1-7)
9. Igor Shesterkin, NYR, 9 (0-0-9)
10. Brandon Bussi, CAR, 6 (0-1-3)
11. Mackenzie Blackwood, COL, 4 (0-1-1)
12. Jesper Wallstedt, MIN, 1 (0-0-1)
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