Bruins Forward Fraser Minten Talks Contract Extension, Focus Going Into Season
On Tuesday, Bruins forward Fraser Minten inked a seven-year contract extension with the organization.
The deal goes through the 2033-34 season and has an annual cap hit of $7.2 million.
After practice on Tuesday, Minten spoke about the extension and his eagerness to remain in Boston.
“Just want to take a chance to start off and thank the Bruins organization, thank the Jacobs family, thank [Don] Sweeney, thank Cam [Neely] for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a Bruin,” said Minten. “I want to thank my family of course for everything throughout my whole life so far. And thank my agent, Greg Landry, and the team at Newport [Sports Management Inc.] for being so good through this whole process. Super excited to be a Bruin here for next seven years.”
The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native was traded to Boston on March 7, 2025, with a pair of picks (2025 fourth rounder and conditional 2026 first rounder) by Toronto for defenseman Brandon Carlo.
After playing in six games and scoring one goal for one point in 2024-25, Minten skated in all 82 regular-season games last season and logged 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points and a plus-21 rating.
Following the season performance, Minten shared that he saw a path to potentially get a deal done at the beginning of the summer.
“Yeah, I thought it would be possible,” said Minten. “Was hoping, kind of through exit meetings, got the sense that there'd be an offer potentially coming through from Don. So once the calendar turned and I was eligible for that, [I] was expecting to hear something and was happy that it came out the way it did.”
The 22-year-old also detailed what he has enjoyed about the organization since coming to Boston and emphasized the idea of getting back to a winning culture.
“Said it before, [I've] loved everything since I've been here,” said Minten. “The fans, the city, the organization, the culture that's here, the history of winning and we got the belief here that we can get to that again. So, super happy to get signed up for a long time and get a chance to do that.”
Minten voiced his plan to focus camp and begin the 2026-27 campaign off on a positive note.
“I think [I] want to have a good camp, start the year off right,” said Minten. “I'm still pretty fresh in this league, so got a long way to go to establish myself as a long-term core guy who's really valuable to [the] team. So, just continue with the process and continue to improve.”
Minten emphasized that showing his growth is his main goal at the moment.
“Yeah, just like I said, continue to prove that I'm improving,” said Minten. “Continue to focus on that. It's up to the coach where I'm playing and I trust that he'll make the right call on that based on what I do, how I perform. So, take care of my work on and off the ice and go out there and show it and let the results take care of themselves.”
The Bruins open their season against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sept. 29. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
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