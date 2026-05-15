Bruins Forward Fraser Minten Wins Player of Game For Team Canada in IIHF World Championship
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship began on Friday morning and eight teams took the ice to start the tournament.
A total of eight players in the Bruins organization are competing in the event. Forward James Hagens, defenseman Mason Lohrei, and forward Alex Steeves is a part of Team USA, forward Fraser Minten is playing for Team Canada, goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Henri Jokiharju are on Team Finland, forward Matěj Blümel is on Team Czechia, and forward Lukas Reichel is on Team Germany.
In the first game of the day, Finland defeated Germany 3-1 in Group A. None of the Bruins players in the game recorded a stat. After that, Canada defeated Sweden 5-2 in Group B.
Canada’s success was helped by Minten who tallied two assists for two points in the game. His first assist came on a goal by forward Dylan Holloway in the second frame at 14:16 to put Canada up 3-2 and the other came on a goal by forward Connor Brown at 3:21 in the third to extend Canada’s lead 4-2.
Minten’s performance won him Best Player of the Game for Team Canada.
In the afternoon slate, Team Switzerland defeated Team USA 3-1 in Group A. Steeves scored the USA's only goal at 8:45 in the third period. Hagens and Lohrei skated, but did not record a stat.
The fourth game of the day featured Team Czechia and Team Denmark in Group B which Czechia won 4-1. Blümel did not record a stat in the victory, but skated for 11:55 in the victory.
On Saturday, the slate continues. Team Great Britain will play against Team Austria in Group A and Team Slovakia will play Team Norway for Group B, both at 6:20 a.m. ET.
Later in the morning, Team Hungary will play Team Finland in Group A and Team Italy will play Team Canada in Group B at 10:20 a.m. Team Switzerland will play Team Latvia in Group A and Team Slovenia will play Team Czechia in Group B at 2:20 p.m.
The tournament will continue until May 31 and is taking place in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
Every tournament game for Team USA will air on NHL Network while the remainder of the games will be streamed on IIHF TV.
Team USA's Full 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Schedule:
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.