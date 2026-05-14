Bruins Forward Named to Team Germany's Roster For 2026 IIHF World Championship
Another Boston Bruin will be competing in the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship.
Forward Lukas Reichel has been added to Team Germany’s roster for the event, the Bruins announced on Thursday afternoon.
“Joining Germany at Worlds,” said Boston Bruins via X. “Lukas Reichel has been named to Team Germany's roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship.”
Reichel has been with the Bruins organization since March 6 when he was traded to Boston from Vancouver for a sixth-round draft pick in this year's NHL Draft. He has spent time with Boston and Providence during his time with the Bruins.
In the regular season, he skated in 10 NHL games and tallied one goal and two assists for three points as well as boasted a +2 rating. In the playoffs, he played in Boston’s Game 4 6-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on April 26. He did not record a stat and recorded a -2 rating.
Reichel marks the eighth Bruin to be competing in Worlds this month representing four different countries. Forward James Hagens, defenseman Mason Lohrei, and forward Alex Steeves will be a part of Team USA, forward Fraser Minten will play for Team Canada, goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Henri Jokiharju will be on Team Finland, and forward Matěj Blümel will be on Team Czechia.
The 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship starts on Friday morning and goes until May 31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland. Team Germany will take on Team Finland at 10:20 a.m. ET in Group A while Team Canada will face off against Team Sweden at the same time for Group B.
Team USA starts its quest to repeat as gold medal winners at 2:20 p.m. as it plays Team Switzerland in Group A on NHL Network. Team Czechia will play Team Denmark at the same time in Group B.
In total, 16 teams will be playing among the two groups.
The teams joining the USA, Switzerland, Germany, and Finland in Group A include Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, and Latvia. Italy, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia join Canada, Czechia, Denmark, and Sweden in Group B.
Every tournament game for Team USA will air on NHL Network while the remainder of the games will be streamed on IIHF TV.
Team USA's Full 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Schedule:
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