Boston Bruins On SI

Bruins See Schedule Change For Dec. 1 Game Against Colorado Avalanche

The start time for Boston’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1 has been changed.

Kim Rankin

Jan 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) defends Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) defends Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A slight change has been made to the Bruins’ schedule this season. 

Boston’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Dec. 1 will now start at 8 p.m. ET, a change from the original 7:30 p.m. puck drop time. 

Prior to the game, the Bruins will retire Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37.

Bergeron spent his entire professional career with the Bruins after being selected by the organization in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft. 

In total, the L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native skated in 1,294 regular-season games and posted 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points as well as a plus-289 rating. 

He retired following the 2022-23 campaign. 

Bergeron racked up multiple accolades during his time with the Bruins including a record breaking six Selke Trophies, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the NHL Foundation Player Award, won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and was team captain from 2021-23. 

The Bruins announced the decision to place Bergeron’s number in the rafters on June 18

"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," said Bergeron in June. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning. I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.” 

Bergeron will be the 14th player to have his jersey number retired by the Bruins.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:

September

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild     
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks  
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks  
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings 
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41        Jan. 1,  3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks           
42        Jan. 2,  7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43        Jan. 5,  7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres       
44        Jan. 6,  7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens     
45        Jan. 8,  7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings 
46        Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes  
47        Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars   
48        Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers          
49        Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50        Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche         
51        Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights     
52        Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth   
53        Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54        Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators   
55        Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens


April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.

Published |Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/News