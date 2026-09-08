Bruins See Schedule Change For Dec. 1 Game Against Colorado Avalanche
A slight change has been made to the Bruins’ schedule this season.
Boston’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, Dec. 1 will now start at 8 p.m. ET, a change from the original 7:30 p.m. puck drop time.
Prior to the game, the Bruins will retire Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37.
Bergeron spent his entire professional career with the Bruins after being selected by the organization in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft.
In total, the L'Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec, Canada native skated in 1,294 regular-season games and posted 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points as well as a plus-289 rating.
He retired following the 2022-23 campaign.
Bergeron racked up multiple accolades during his time with the Bruins including a record breaking six Selke Trophies, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, the NHL Foundation Player Award, won the Stanley Cup in 2011, and was team captain from 2021-23.
The Bruins announced the decision to place Bergeron’s number in the rafters on June 18.
"To have my number retired by the Boston Bruins is an honor that is difficult to put into words," said Bergeron in June. "When I arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, I could never have imagined receiving this recognition one day. I have always believed that any success I had was only possible because of the people around me. I was fortunate to play alongside incredible teammates, learn from outstanding coaches and staff and be supported by an organization that believed in me from the very beginning. I am especially grateful to my family for the sacrifices they made that allowed me to pursue my dream. This honor belongs to all of them as much as it belongs to me. To Bruins fans across New England, thank you for welcoming a young French Canadian and making this place feel like home. Every time I stepped onto the ice, I felt the privilege and responsibility that comes with wearing the Spoked-B, and I always tried to represent this organization and community the right way. I am deeply humbled and grateful to be connected to the history of the Boston Bruins. To know that No. 37 will forever be part of that history is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Bergeron will be the 14th player to have his jersey number retired by the Bruins.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:
September
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.