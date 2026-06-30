Bruins Sign Forward Ivan Ivan to One Year, Two Way Deal After Trade
Days after trading for him, the Boston Bruins have signed forward Ivan Ivan to a one-year, two-way contract through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $850,000.
The Bruins acquired Ivan on Saturday afternoon from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Fabian Lysell during the 2026 NHL Draft.
During the regular season, Ivan primarily played for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles where he appeared in 66 regular-season games and tallied 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points as well as a plus-5 rating. In the postseason, he saw time in 17 games and tallied three goals and 12 assists for 15 points and a plus-14 rating.
The Ostrava, Czechia native also appeared in nine games for the Avalanche last season where he recorded one assist for one point.
He has played 49 total games in the NHL since the 2023-24 season.
The news came shortly after the organization announced it was sending a qualifying offer to Ivan, one of four players to earn one. He joined forwards Riley Duran and Matt Poitras and goalie Luke Cavallin.
Forward Alexis Gendron as well as defensemen Jordan Harris and Max Wanner did not receive an offer from the Bruins.
On Saturday, the Bruins made seven selections in the 2026 NHL Draft. Boston picked goalie Yuri Ivanov in the second round, forward Nils Bartholdsson in the third round, forwards Matvei Kotkov and Oscar Olsson in the fourth round, defenseman Jacob Vandeven in the fifth round, goalie Roberto Henriquez in the sixth round, and defenseman Cullen McCrate in the seventh round.
Next up for offseason events, the Bruins will continue development camp which runs through Thursday and get ready for Free Agency which opens on Wednesday.
Boston Bruins 2026 NHL Draft Picks:
- 1st Round, No. 23 overall: Traded to Utah Mammoth along with Florida’s 2028 first round pick in exchange for forward JJ Peterka.
- 2nd Round, No. 56 overall: Goalie Yuri Ivanov, Russia
- 3rd Round, No. 88 overall: Forward Nils Bartholdsson, Sweden
- 4th Round, No. 104 overall: Forward Matvei Kotkov, Russia
- 4th Round, No. 122 overall: Forward Oscar Olsson, Sweden
- 5th Round, No. 157 overall: Defenseman Jacob Vandeven, Komoka Kings (GOHL)
- 6th Round, No. 170 overall: Goalie Roberto Henriquez, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)
- 7th Round, No. 216 overall: Defenseman Cullen McCrate, Fargo Force (USHL)
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