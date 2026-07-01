Bruins Trade Goalie Joonas Korpisalo to New York Rangers
The Boston Bruins have made a trade with the New York Rangers.
The Bruins traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick.
Vaisanen, a 2021 fourth-round Rangers draft pick, played in 51 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2025-26 and totaled four points on three goals and an assist as well as a minus-12 rating.
Vaisanen played multiple seasons in Liiga in Finland, most recently with Ilves in 2024-25. During that time frame, he skated in 48 games and tallied five goals and four assists for nine points as well as a minus-9 rating.
Korpisalo played in 31 games for Boston this past season, which included 28 starts, and notched a 3.15 goals against average, an .894 save percentage, and a 14-9-6 record. He also had one shutout under his belt.
He has been with Boston since 2024 after being traded by the Ottawa Senators alongside forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the draft the same year for. The Bruins sent goalie Linus Ullmark to Ottawa in the trade.
Korpisalo was a 2012 third-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has also had a stint with the Los Angeles Kings.
Most recently, Korpisalo played for Team Finland in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May. He helped the team to a gold medal with a 0.50 goals against average and a .974 save percentage in the tournament.
Other notable transactions for the Bruins on Wednesday include signing goalie Luke Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 and losing forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Detroit Red Wings on the opening day of Free Agency.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.