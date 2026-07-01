Boston Bruins On SI

Bruins Trade Goalie Joonas Korpisalo to New York Rangers

The two organizations announced the deal on Wednesday afternoon shortly after free agency began.

Kim Rankin

Apr 12, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment (17) scores a goal against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment (17) scores a goal against Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo (70) during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Bruins have made a trade with the New York Rangers. 

The Bruins traded goalie Joonas Korpisalo to the Rangers in exchange for forward Kalle Vaisanen and a 2028 fourth-round draft pick. 

Vaisanen, a 2021 fourth-round Rangers draft pick, played in 51 games for the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack in 2025-26 and totaled four points on three goals and an assist as well as a minus-12 rating. 

Vaisanen played multiple seasons in  Liiga in Finland, most recently with Ilves in 2024-25. During that time frame, he skated in 48 games and tallied five goals and four assists for nine points as well as a minus-9 rating. 

Korpisalo played in 31 games for Boston this past season, which included 28 starts, and notched a 3.15 goals against average, an .894 save percentage, and a 14-9-6 record. He also had one shutout under his belt.

He has been with Boston since 2024 after being traded by the Ottawa Senators alongside forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the draft the same year for. The Bruins sent goalie Linus Ullmark to Ottawa in the trade.

Korpisalo was a 2012 third-round draft pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has also had a stint with the Los Angeles Kings.

Most recently, Korpisalo played for Team Finland in the 2026 IIHF World Championship in May. He helped the team to a gold medal with a 0.50 goals against average and a .974 save percentage in the tournament.

Other notable transactions for the Bruins on Wednesday include signing goalie Luke Cavallin to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 and losing forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Detroit Red Wings on the opening day of Free Agency.

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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