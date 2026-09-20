Capitals at Bruins Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis
The Boston Bruins are back in action and will take on the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game at TD Garden on Sunday evening.
The contest against the Capitals is one of four preseason games the Bruins will play prior to the start of the 2026-27 campaign.
Boston will also host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, then will hit the road for a pair of games at Philadelphia on Thursday night and at Washington on Friday night.
On Saturday, the Bruins announced their roster for the game which features forwards Alex Steeves, James Hagens, Mark Kastelic, Ivan Ivan, Matt Poitras, Sean Kuraly, Joey Abate, Riley Duran, Attilio Biasca, Lukas Reichel, Jake Schmaltz, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Fraser Minten, defensemen Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, Frederic Brunet, Jordan Harris, Jonathan Aspirot, Ty Gallagher, and Charlie McAvoy, and goalies Michael DiPietro and Jiri Patera.
Capitals at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown:
This section will be updated with the latest score updates once the puck drops.
Capitals at Bruins Game Information:
Who: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins
When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Officials: TBD
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 14- Boston won 3-2 in shootout
How to Watch Capitals at Bruins:
TV: NHLN, NESN+, MNMT2
Radio: 102.5 FM (Boston), Caps Radio Network (Washington)
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Capitals at Bruins:
Spread: Washington -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines:
- James Hagens put on a show in the final game of the Prospects Showcase against the Sabres prospects on Monday. Check out the recap here.
- The Bruins extended forward Matt Poitras ahead of the season. See all the details here.
- General Manager Don Sweeney confirmed that there will be a captain for the 2026-27 season. Here's all the information we know at the moment.
Capitals at Bruins Lines:
This section will be updated when the lines are announced for each team.
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