Boston Bruins On SI

Capitals at Bruins Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

Everything to know about the Bruins and Capitals, including the latest score, lines, and more from TD Garden.

Kim Rankin

Mar 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Ethen Frank (53) skates with the puck past Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) in front of Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Ethen Frank (53) skates with the puck past Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) in front of Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boston Bruins are back in action and will take on the Washington Capitals in their first preseason game at TD Garden on Sunday evening. 

The contest against the Capitals is one of four preseason games the Bruins will play prior to the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Boston will also host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night, then will hit the road for a pair of games at Philadelphia on Thursday night and at Washington on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Bruins announced their roster for the game which features forwards Alex Steeves, James Hagens, Mark Kastelic, Ivan Ivan, Matt Poitras, Sean Kuraly, Joey Abate, Riley Duran, Attilio Biasca, Lukas Reichel, Jake Schmaltz, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Fraser Minten, defensemen Mason Lohrei, Henri Jokiharju, Frederic Brunet, Jordan Harris, Jonathan Aspirot, Ty Gallagher, and Charlie McAvoy, and goalies Michael DiPietro and Jiri Patera. 

Capitals at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown:

This section will be updated with the latest score updates once the puck drops.

Capitals at Bruins Game Information:

Who: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins

When: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. ET 

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

Officials: TBD

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 14- Boston won 3-2 in shootout

How to Watch Capitals at Bruins:

TV: NHLN, NESN+, MNMT2

Radio: 102.5 FM (Boston), Caps Radio Network (Washington)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Capitals at Bruins:

Spread: Washington -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines:

  • James Hagens put on a show in the final game of the Prospects Showcase against the Sabres prospects on Monday. Check out the recap here.

Capitals at Bruins Lines:

This section will be updated when the lines are announced for each team.

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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