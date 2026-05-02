Everything Boston Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Said After Game 6 Loss to Buffalo Sabres
The Boston Bruins suffered a 4-1 home loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night to end their season.
After the game, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke about the game and reflected on the season.
Below is a transcript of everything Sturm said.
Q: Marco, first period you get behind the eight ball and you lose control of the game. Why do you think you're so much more able to play your game on the road than you were at home?
STURM: We didn’t think. I think on the road it was much easier. I think obviously we notice a little bit [of] probably the pressure. I don't know. I'm not sure. I'm just talking, I guess, what I feel, what I think. We felt a little bit of pressure, especially after last game, being at home. But why do we feel the pressure? Because we care. I think guys care. They wanted to prove everyone wrong and sometimes it goes in your way. And I think that's what happened a little bit. We never really got the flow. Buffalo played good, played solid. They played the game like we played the other night in Buffalo. So that's sometimes how it goes. But again, it's not lack of effort. It's not lack of attitude. These guys care. I can tell you that. We're here for a reason. We're here. Played a hell of a season because of that, because of the character we have in that room, and unfortunately, came up short.
Q: Marco, why do you think the offense went so quiet over the final four games?
STURM: I got to look at more things. But, yeah I think overall it's been a little bit [of] going to the tough areas. It's always been, all year, a little bit [of] an issue, but we always found ways to score goals, 5-on-5 and also on the power play. But what I really noticed is, if you look at around the playoffs now, how goals get scored. Everything is in the paint. And for some reason we didn't get there and we didn't get those [what] we call the garbage goals we needed in this time of year. It was just not enough. And if you look at Buffalo, that's where they scored a lot of goals. So I think that was a big difference.
Q: Marco, you came out the third period and had a good push there in the first five minutes. Did you see what happened on that third goal? Was that just a miscommunication between your two guys?
STURM: Yeah, I didn't see it yet. I didn't look at it yet. Even on the bench, I had a tough angle. But again, it just can't happen. You got O-Zone face off and ended up in your net. But just like that. That's a very unfortunate [goal] because I felt like we had a little push. You never know. We needed a lucky bounce too. I think we were due. We just didn't get it and ended up in our net.
Q: Marco, what did you enjoy most about coaching this group, and what are your reflections on the season as a whole?
STURM: Yeah. First of all, I'm so happy to be back here. I can't tell you enough how happy I am to be a Boston Bruin and be back in the city with my family. The most important thing is to come to work. Everyone has a job here and the ability for me to come to work every day with a smile, it can't get any better. And I think that's how I felt all year long, even the ups and downs because of the people around me. The coaches, the staff, the players, everyone bought in. And I think to see that as a coach, as an individual, and to feel that every day, it's freaking amazing, right? And that's why I love that... And I know it's a tough league. I know that. I know not every season is the same too. So I was trying to enjoy as much as I can. But I had so much fun because of those reasons.
Q: Marco, first one, what did you tell them after the game?
STURM: It sucks, right? Getting kicked out of our playoffs, it hurts. Absolutely, it hurts. But I also reminded them what kind of season they played. No one really thought we will be in a mix in the playoffs. Forget about playoffs, right? Look at us. 100 point season and battled really hard til the end. I just wanted them to know how proud I am. But also, now we got a little taste. So that means we got to go… Still have work to do and yeah, that's what we're going to start tomorrow.
Q: That's my second question. You have a solid 100 point season, disappointing playoffs. What is the next growth ring for this team? Is it more talent? Or is it more compete?
STURM: Yeah, can't compete harder than that. I can tell you this. We're going to sit down and talk about and analyze the season and then see where it goes.
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