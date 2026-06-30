Former Boston Bruins Forward Joins Buffalo Sabres Staff
Former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has been hired by the Buffalo Sabres to serve as a pro scout.
The organization made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday morning which featured a handful of new hires and promotions including Stacy Roest as director of player personnel and general manager of the Rochester Americans (promotion), Tim Kennedy as director of player development (promotion), Neil Komadoski as assistant director of pro scouting, Derek Dorsett as a forward development coach, and Jarkko Ruutu as a a European development coach.
After being drafted by Boston in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic started his professional career with the Bruins and stayed with the organization until 2015 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.
He spent one season with the Kings before signing with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. He also had a stint with the Calgary Flames from 2019-23 before signing with Boston for a short stint in 2023.
In total, the 2011 Stanley Cup champion played in 1,177 career NHL games and logged 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 points and a plus-59 rating. In the playoffs, he posted 29 goals and 48 assists for 77 points and a plus-32 rating in 136 games.
Lucic announced his retirement from the league on June 7 in a post via social media.
"Looking back on my career, I feel truly grateful to have fulfilled my dream of playing professional hockey, culminating with a Stanley Cup win in 2011 with the Boston Bruins,” said Lucic in his retirement announcement. “I want to especially thank the Bruins for giving me my start in professional hockey and for instilling the confidence to reach new heights as a player.
“Later in my career, I had the privilege of playing with some exceptional organizations in Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary,” said Lucic. “I look back with fondness at the time I spent with each organization and for the remarkable teammates I had the pleasure of playing alongside.”
The job marks Lucic’s first in the NHL after his playing career.
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