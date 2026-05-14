Forward Lukas Reichel Signs Contract Extension With Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract extension.
The organization made the announcement in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
“Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, May 14, that the team has signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $950,000,” said the Boston Bruins in the release.
Reichel joined the Bruins organization on March 6 after being traded to Boston from Vancouver for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.
Since joining the Bruins, he has spent time in both Boston and Providence.
For Boston, the 23-year-old skated in 10 regular season games and tallied one goal and two assists for three points and boasted a +2 rating. He also played in one of the team’s playoff games against the Buffalo Sabres, a 6-1 loss in Game 4 on April 26.
In the regular season for Providence, Reichel saw time in four games and recorded one goal and five assists for six points as well as a +6 rating and played in three playoff games, but did not record a stat.
Prior to his time with Boston, he played in 14 games for Vancouver this season where he had one assist for one point.
Reichel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 17 overall pick (first round) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
He made his NHL debut on Jan. 13, 2022, with the Blackhawks. Chicago beat Montreal 3-2 in overtime in the contest.
Reichel stayed with the Blackhawks until his trade to Vancouver on Oct. 24, 2025, for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He played in five games for Chicago this season prior to his trade where he notched a pair of goals and assists for four points.
The news is just one of two headlines about Reichel on Thursday.
He was also named to Team Germany’s roster for the 2026 IIHF Men’s World Championship earlier in the day. He is one of eight Bruins to be competing in the event which is set to begin on Friday morning.
He joins forward James Hagens, defenseman Mason Lohrei, forward Alex Steeves (Team USA), forward Fraser Minten (Team Canada), goalie Joonas Korpisalo, defenseman Henri Jokiharju (Team Finland), and forward Matěj Blümel (Team Czechia) in being on rosters for Worlds.
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