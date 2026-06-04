Forward Navrin Mutter Inks Contract Extension With Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with a cap hit of $850,000.
Mutter has been with the organization since March 12 when he was traded to the Bruins from the Nashville Predators. In the deal, the Predators received forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo.
Since joining the Bruins, the 25-year-old has skated in 16 games for Providence, 12 in the regular season and four in the playoffs. During that time, he scored one goal for one point.
Prior to his trade, Mutter played in 27 games for the Milwaukee Admirals in 2025-26, the AHL affiliate of the Predators, where he tallied one assist for one point.
Mutter was signed by Nashville as a free agent on March 9, 2022. Before being signed by the Predators, Mutter played multiple seasons in the OHL from 2017-22.
Most notably, he spent four seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs where he appeared in 178 games and tallied 21 goals and 21 assists for 42 points.
He also had a stint with the Kitchener Rangers during the 2021-22 season where he totaled 16 points on six goals and 10 assists in 39 games as well as played three games for the AHL’s Stockton Heat in the 2020-21 season, but did not record a stat.
Overall in the AHL, Mutter has seen time in 182 games between the regular season and postseason and has recorded five goals and 18 assists for 23 points.
The move is one of two that the Bruins have made since Boston’s season came to a close.
On May 14, the organization announced that it was signing forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season for $950,000.
As for Providence, it signed defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to a one-year, two-way AHL contract through 2026-27 over the weekend.
Both teams have been in the offseason since May. Boston’s season ended on May 1 after suffering a 4-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres in Game 6 of the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Buffalo won the series 4-2. The Sabres advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they lost to the Montreal Canadiens in seven games.
Providence’s season came to a close on May 7 after losing to the Springfield Thunderbirds 1-0 in overtime in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Atlantic Division Semifinals. Springfield won the best-of-5 series 3-1 to advance to the Division Finals where it lost to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in five games.
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