Goalie Simon Zajicek Inks Contract Extension With Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins have signed goalie Simon Zajicek to a one-year, two-way contract extension through 2026-27 with a cap hit of $850,000.
The Frydlant, Czechia native has been with the Bruins organization for one season. He played 2025-26 in Providence where he played in 21 games and tallied a 2.44 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and a 14-6-1 record.
Prior to his time with Boston, he played for HC Litvínov in Czechia from 2019-25. In his final season with the team in 2024-25, he posted a 2.12 goals against average, a .930 save percentage, and a 15-13-0 record in 29 games. He also played in three playoff games and logged a 2.63 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.
On May 19, 2025, Zajicek signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Bruins.
Other teams he has played for include HC Slavia Praha, HC Baník Sokolov, HC Slovan Ústí nad Labem, SK Trhači Kadan, HC Litvínov U20, Mostečtí Lvi, HC Stadion Litoměřice, SK Draci Bílina, HC Litvínov U19, Bili Tygri Liberec U18, Bili Tygri Liberec B U16, and Bili Tygri Liberec U16.
Zajicek is one of multiple players that have signed contract extensions this offseason with the Bruins.
In May, Boston signed forward Lukas Reichel to a one-year extension with a cap hit of $950,000. He played in 11 games for the Bruins last season after being traded to Boston in March and recorded one goal and two assists for three points.
Earlier in the month, the organization signed forward Navrin Mutter to a one-year, two-way deal with a cap hit of $850,000. Mutter played 16 games in Providence last season and scored one goal for one point.
Additionally, the Bruins signed Swiss forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year contract through 2027-28 with a cap hit of $980,000 on June 14. Last season, Biasca played for HC Fribourg-Gottéron where he saw time in 45 games and boasted 15 goals and 12 assists for 27 points and had a plus-20 rating.
The next two big things for Boston this offseason are the NHL Draft and Free Agency. The 2026 NHL Draft will be held on Friday and Saturday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., then NHL Free Agency opens on July 1. Boston currently has eight picks in this year’s draft.
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