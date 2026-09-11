James Hagens Embracing Opportunity Ahead of First Full Professional Season
After struggling in the playoffs during his debut season, James Hagens is embracing the opportunity to develop in a full offseason with the Boston Bruins as he looks to battle for a spot in the Opening Night lineup.
Despite posting a -2 rating in the postseason and being scratched for the team’s final three playoff games, Hagens used his brief stint with the Bruins to begin to acclimate with the coaching staff and his teammates and set up a summer that will prepare him for a chance to make the team out of camp and be a contributor across all 84 games.
Following the first day of rookie camp, Hagens told the media that being in Boston this summer was beneficial heading into his first full campaign.
“Yeah, it definitely helps,” said Hagens. “And to be able to be here over the summer and kind of learn from these guys, to see how they act, what their everyday days are like, it's been really helpful for me. You got to be prepared and you got to be ready. It's going to be tough and it's shortened this year, so less time to make an impression.”
If he wants to be one of the 23 to break camp ahead of the season opener on Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers, he will have to pair those lessons with his natural talent to impress the coaching staff.
While Boston has a deep group at the center position that will present a challenge for the rookie to find a spot on the line chart, they are lacking a true top line center which they hope Hagens can turn into down the line.
Earning playing time at the NHL level will be crucial in Hagens’ development as he revealed what his biggest take away from his five NHL games was.
“A big thing is I feel like the more you play, the confidence will come,” said Hagens. “Just being able to feel trusted out there, though. You want to be able to go out there and know that these guys all have my back and you work towards hopefully all them knowing that you have their back as well. So it's going to be really exciting.”
Rookie camp will give the former first rounder time to build this confidence and trust with other young players in the Bruins organization before having the same opportunity with the rest of the roster at next week’s training camp.
Whether Hagens breaks camp in Boston or Providence, he’ll be tested against older players in what will be his longest hockey season of his career. The Bruins will give every opportunity to their top prospect to develop, but his chance to stick at the NHL level this season on a team with aspirations to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again will be determined by his level of play and ability to contribute immediately, not his future projectability.
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