Jeremy Swayman Makes NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies List
NHL Network has shared its latest offseason position rankings.
On Sunday night, the outlet revealed its Top 10 Goalies Right Now list which had Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman at No. 5.
During the team’s 2025-26 campaign, Swayman notched a 2.71 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and a 31-18-4 record in 55 games played. He was also credited with a pair of shutouts.
In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he posted a 2.91 goals against average, a .906 save percentage, and a 2-4 record en route to the Bruins’ elimination in the first round at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres in six games.
Swayman’s season performance made him a finalist for the Vezina Trophy which is given to the league’s best goaltender. He finished in third place in the final voting.
In his career with the Bruins, Swayman has appeared in 245 games in net, which includes 237 starts, and tallied a 2.61 goals against average, a .910 save percentage, 18 shutouts, and a 132-80-26 record.
His win total last season was a career-best.
The full list featured Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy at the top, followed by Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck at No. 2, New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin at No. 3, New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin at No. 4, Swayman at No. 5, Washington’s Logan Thompson at No. 6, Dallas’ Jake Oettinger at No. 7, Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar at No. 8, Minnesota’s Jesper Wallstedt at No. 9, and Montreal’s Jakub Dobes rounded out the list at No. 10.
Throughout the offseason, NHL Network has been sharing its list of best players at each position. Swayman is the third Bruin to make one of the outlet’s rankings.
Right winger David Pastrnak came in at No. 2 in NHL Network’s Top 20 Wings and defenseman Charlie McAvoy placed No. 11 in NHL Network’s Top 20 Defensemen.
Boston will open its 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies Right Now List:
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
- Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
- Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Dan Vladar, Philadelphia Flyers
- Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
- Jakub Dobes, Montreal Canadiens
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