Matej Blumel Signs With HC Sparta Praha After One Season With Bruins
Forward Matej Blumel has signed overseas with HC Sparta Praha in Prague.
Blumel, who is from Tabor, Czechia, spent one season with the Bruins after signing with the organization as a free agent on July 1, 2025.
He primarily played in Providence where he skated in 58 games and tallied 21 goals and 31 assists for 52 points as well as posted a plus-23 rating. He played in four games in Boston with a minus-3 rating.
Most recently, Blumel was on Team Czechia’s roster for the 2026 IIHF World Championship. He totaled four points on two goals and two assists in seven games en route to Czechia’s quarterfinals appearance.
Prior to his time with the Bruins, Blumel was in the Stars organization where he played for the AHL’s Texas Stars and NHL's Dallas Stars.
He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2019 in the fourth round.
Blumel's deal was for one-year with a cap hit of $875,000. He became a Group 6 UFA this offseason.
The news is one of two headlines for the Bruins on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the organization announced a handful of changes to its front office which included four additions/promotions and one major departure.
The new additions include former Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams being hired as the Senior Advisor to the General Manager and former PWHL staffer Alex Gimenez being hired as Director of Hockey Operations, Collective Bargaining Agreement.
As for the promotions, Dennis Bonvie was named Assistant General Manager of Player Personnel and Jeremy Rogalski was named Assistant General Manager of Analytics and Strategy. Both have been with the Bruins for multiple years.
Additionally, Bruins assistant general manager and Providence general manager Evan Gold will leave the organization on Aug. 1 to seek other opportunities in the league.
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