Notable Dates, Events Leading Up To Boston Bruins 2026-27 Season
In exactly three weeks, the Boston Bruins will take the ice at TD Garden to officially begin their 2026-27 campaign against the New York Rangers.
Leading up to the new season, the Bruins will have multiple camps and events throughout the month of September.
After two Captains’ practices on Tuesday and Thursday, the first major camp of the year is Rookie Camp which will take place at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday morning.
Two days later, the Bruins will compete in the annual Prospects Showcase at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Game 1 will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET and Game 2 will be on Monday, Sept. 14 at noon.
Training Camp starts on Wednesday, Sept. 16 followed by four preseason games from Sunday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 25.
During the preseason slate, the Bruins will play two games at home and two games on the road. Boston will take on the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. and the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
The final two games will be on the road. The Bruins will play the Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and will conclude the preseason on Friday, Sept. 25 against the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC at 7 p.m.
Other events that the organization will hold ahead of the season include the Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass., and two dates of the 2026 Fan Fest.
The first Fan Fest will be on Saturday at Rocky Point State Park in Warwick, R.I., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday at Worcester Common in Worcester, Mass., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Below is the full schedule for the month.
Boston Bruins September 2026 Schedule:
(all times ET)
Sept. 8: Captains’ Practice- 10 a.m.
Sept. 9: Boston Bruins Foundation Golf Tournament- 12 p.m.
Sept. 10: Captains’ Practice- 10 a.m.
Sept. 11: Rookie Camp Day 1- 10:15 a.m.
Sept. 12: Fan Fest in Warwick, R.I.- 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Sept. 13: Fan Fest in Worcester, Mass.- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Prospects Showcase Game 1- 5 p.m.
Sept. 14: Prospects Showcase Game 2- 12 p.m.
Sept. 16: Training Camp Day 1
Sept. 20: Preseason Game vs. Capitals- 5 p.m.
Sept. 22: Preseason Game vs. Flyers- 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: Preseason Game at Flyers- 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: Preseason Game at Capitals- 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: Season Opener vs. New York Rangers- 8 p.m.
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