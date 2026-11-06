Pavel Zacha’s Two Goals Headline Bruins Road Win Over Penguins

The Boston Bruins (12-4-1) picked up a 6-2 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-9-2) on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins struck first 1-0 at the 9:04 mark of the opening frame with a goal from forward Justin Brazeau, assisted by forward Hendrix Lapierre and defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

After Pittsburgh scored the first goal of the night, the Bruins responded with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Forward Pavel Zacha knotted up the contest at 1 at 12:07 with help from forwards David Pastrnak and JJ Peterka.

Less than three minutes later, forward Mark Kastelic knocked in a tip-in goal at 15:04 to put Boston in front 2-1. His score was assisted by defenseman Frederic Brunet and forward Tanner Jeannot.

The Bruins’ final goal of the period came at 18:57 from forward Elias Lindholm to make Boston’s lead 3-1.

Pittsburgh cut its deficit in half 3-2 at 7:57 in the second with a tip-in goal from forward Nick Robertson. Korczak and forward Blake Lizotte both picked up an assist on the score.

Zacha gave the Bruins their two-goal lead back 4-2 at 14:24 with his second score of the night with help from Peterka and Pastrnak.

We're starting to sound like a broken record but...



PAVEL ZACHA SCORES (again) 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/I4u1ALdL4T — NESN (@NESN) November 6, 2026

In the final minutes of the period, forward Morgan Geekie added to Boston’s lead 5-2 with a goal at 16:57, assisted by defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Geekie’s score sent the Bruins into the second intermission with the 5-2 advantage.

Bruins forward Fraser Minten added a final goal to the Bruins' score at 8:39 in the third to finalize the 6-2 victory. Minten’s score was assisted by Geekie.

Michael DiPietro started in net for the Bruins. In his latest outing, DiPietro made 16 saves out of 18 attempts for an .889 save percentage. He moves to 4-1 on the season.

Next up, the Bruins return to TD Garden to host the Florida Panthers (9-5-2) on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. ET on NESN.

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