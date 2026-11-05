Bruins at Penguins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
In this story:
The Boston Bruins (11-4-1) take the ice for a stand alone road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over Vegas on Monday night. Forward David Pastrnak banked in the game-winner to give Boston its 11th win of the season and its second straight victory.
As for the Penguins, Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Tuesday night. Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation to secure the win for Vegas.
The defeat marked Pittsburgh’s third consecutive loss.
Injury Updates From Bruins at Penguins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame:
- Bruins injuries: Matthew Poitras (upper body).
- Penguins injuries: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body).
Bruins at Penguins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins
When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 8- Pittsburgh won 5-4 in OT
How to Watch Bruins at Penguins
TV: NESN (Boston), SN-PIT (Pittsburgh)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 105.9 The X (Pittsburgh)
SiriusXM: 247
Betting Odds for Bruins at Penguins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Check out the game recap here.
- Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino previewed the matchup between the Bruins and Penguins. Learn more about the two teams while waiting for the game.
- Bruins forward Matthew Poitras exited Monday night’s game against Vegas and did not return after being elbowed in the face. Everything we know about his status for Thursday night’s game.
Projected Lines: Bruins at Penguins
(via NHL.com)
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Penguins:
Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin
Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Samuel Girard -- Erik Karlsson
Spencer Stastney -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1