Bruins at Penguins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (11-4-1) take the ice for a stand alone road game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-8-2) on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 shootout victory over Vegas on Monday night. Forward David Pastrnak banked in the game-winner to give Boston its 11th win of the season and its second straight victory.

As for the Penguins, Pittsburgh is coming off a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Tuesday night. Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with less than a minute remaining in regulation to secure the win for Vegas.

The defeat marked Pittsburgh’s third consecutive loss.

Injury Updates From Bruins at Penguins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame:

Bruins injuries: Matthew Poitras (upper body).

Penguins injuries: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body).

Bruins at Penguins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 8- Pittsburgh won 5-4 in OT

How to Watch Bruins at Penguins

TV: NESN (Boston), SN-PIT (Pittsburgh)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 105.9 The X (Pittsburgh)

SiriusXM: 247

Betting Odds for Bruins at Penguins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night. Check out the game recap here.

Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino previewed the matchup between the Bruins and Penguins. Learn more about the two teams while waiting for the game.

Bruins forward Matthew Poitras exited Monday night’s game against Vegas and did not return after being elbowed in the face. Everything we know about his status for Thursday night’s game.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Penguins

(via NHL.com)

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Penguins: Tommy Novak -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Egor Chinakhov -- Ben Kindel -- Evgeni Malkin

Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson



Samuel Girard -- Erik Karlsson

Spencer Stastney -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang



Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

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