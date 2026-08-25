Providence Bruins Sign Forward Josh Bloom to Two Way AHL Deal
The Providence Bruins have signed forward Josh Bloom to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.
During the 2025-26 campaign, Bloom skated in 30 regular-season games for the ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings and Fort Wayne Komets where he logged 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points.
He made an appearance in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs for Fort Wayne. During the team’s postseason run, he recorded four goals and one assist for five points in 13 games. His performance helped the Komets to the Western Conference Finals where they lost to the Kansas City Mavericks in six games.
He also played in 22 AHL games between the Bakersfield Condors and the Abbotsford Canucks where he totaled two goals and one assist for three points.
Throughout his time in the AHL, he has appeared in 38 games and tallied two goals and three assists for five points and a minus-17 rating across three seasons.
In the ECHL, he has seen time in 81 career regular-season games and recorded 38 goals and 40 assists for 78 points as well as a plus-1 rating.
The Oakville, Ontario, Canada native was a 2021 third-round Buffalo Sabres draft pick.
Bloom joins a Providence team that went 54-16-2 last season, notched 110 points, finished at the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, and made an appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs where it lost to the Springfield Thunderbirds in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.
Providence opens its 2026-27 campaign on Friday, Oct. 2 at home against the Utica Comets.
2026-27 Providence Bruins Schedule:
October
Oct. 2: vs. Utica
Oct. 4: vs. Springfield
Oct. 9: vs. Hartford
Oct. 10: vs. Charlotte
Oct. 11: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Oct. 17: at Hershey
Oct. 18: at Hershey
Oct. 23: at Hartford
Oct. 24: vs. Utica
Oct. 30: at Springfield
November
Nov. 1: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 6: at Hamilton
Nov. 7: at Belleville
Nov. 10: at Charlotte
Nov. 11: at Charlotte
Nov. 13: vs. Springfield
Nov. 15: vs. Toronto
Nov. 21: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 22: vs. Milwaukee
Nov. 25: at Lehigh Valley
Nov. 27: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton
Nov. 28: at Lehigh Valley
December
Dec. 5: vs. Hartford
Dec. 6: at Hartford
Dec. 11: vs. Springfield
Dec. 13: vs. Rochester
Dec. 16: at Springfield
Dec. 19: vs. Hartford
Dec. 20: at Hartford
Dec. 27: at Springfield
Dec. 30: at Wilkes-Barre Scranton
January
Jan. 2: at Springfield
Jan. 8: vs. Hershey
Jan. 9: at Hartford
Jan. 10: vs. Hartford
Jan. 13: at Springfield
Jan. 16: vs. Belleville
Jan. 17: vs. Hartford
Jan. 22: vs. Chicago
Jan. 24: vs. Lehigh Valley
Jan. 27: at Laval
Jan. 29: at Laval
Jan. 31: vs. Springfield
February
Feb. 5: at Charlotte
Feb. 6: at Charlotte
Feb. 12: at Syracuse
Feb. 13: at Rochester
Feb. 15: at Toronto (at Scotiabank Arena)
Feb. 17: at Utica
Feb. 20: vs. Laval
Feb. 21: vs. Laval
Feb. 24: vs. Springfield
Feb. 26: vs. Lehigh Valley
Feb. 28: vs. Lehigh Valley
March
March 5: vs. Rockford
March 6: at Springfield
March 7: vs. Syracuse
March 12: vs. Hamilton
March 13: vs. Wilkes-Barre Scranton
March 17: at Hartford
March 19: vs. Charlotte
March 20: vs. Charlotte
March 24: at Rockford
March 26: at Milwaukee
March 27: at Chicago
March 31: at Utica
April
April 2: vs. Springfield
April 3: vs. Hershey
April 7: at Hartford
April 10: vs. Springfield
April 11: vs. Hartford
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