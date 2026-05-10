Steeves, Hagens Help Lift Team USA to Win Over Germany in Pre-Tournament Game
This year’s IIHF Men’s World Championship does not start until Friday, however Team USA is already getting ready for the event.
Team USA played a pre-tournament exhibition game with Germany on Sunday at SAP Arena Mannheim in Mannheim, Germany.
Three Bruins are on Team USA’s roster in forward James Hagens, forward Alex Steeves, and defenseman Mason Lohrei.
Steeves was a late addition to the roster while Hagens and Lohrei were on the original preliminary roster.
Hagens and Steeves both played in the exhibition with Hagens at center on the second line and Steeves at left wing on the third line. Lohrei did not participate in the contest.
Steeves had a multi-point outing. In the exhibition, he tallied one goal and one assist for two points to help lift Team USA over Team Germany 5-2.
His first goal came at the 19:43 mark of the second period and was assisted by Paul Cotter and Mathieu Olivier. His assist was on a goal earlier in the period by Sam Lafferty at 3:55 alongside Declan Carlile.
Hagens also notched an assist in the game on a third period goal by Max Plante at 1:16. Isaac Howard picked up an assist on the score as well.
Other goal scorers for Team USA include Ryker Lee at 13:31 in the first and Mathieu Olivier at 18:08 in the third.
Germany’s pair of goals came from Parker Tuomie at 18:38 in the second with help from Nicholas Krämmer and Julius Karrer as well as Arkadiusz Dziambor at 2:42 in the third, assisted by Leon Gawanke and Marc Michaelis.
USA’s starting goalie Joseph Woll made 11 saves in his outing in the net while Devin Cooley entered in the second and made 16 saves in Germany’s 18 attempts.
In the net for Germany, goalie Philipp Grubauer played nearly 58 minutes and made 18 saves out of the USA’s 22 attempts.
The game marked the only exhibition for Team USA before the tournament starts.
Germany will open the tournament on Friday morning against Finland at 10:20 a.m. ET while the USA will start its run in the tournament on Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. against Switzerland.
Friday’s game, as well as every Team USA game, will be broadcasted on NHL Network.
Worlds will go from May 15-31 and will be played in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
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