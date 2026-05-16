Three Bruins Help Finland, Canada to Victory in Day 2 of IIHF World Championship
The 2026 IIHF World Championship continued on Saturday in the second day of the event in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.
In Group A, Team Austria defeated Team Great Britain 5-2 on Saturday morning followed by Team Slovakia beating Team Norway 2-1 in Group B.
The second set of games featured three Bruins players that helped their teams to victory. Team Finland came out on top over Team Hungary 4-1 for Group A. In the victory, Boston defenseman Henri Jokiharju recorded an assist on a second period goal by Janne Kuokkanen at 16:03.
Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo notched nine saves on 10 attempts in 60 minutes in the net for Finland.
The other game of the slate featured Group B’s Team Canada and Team Italy which Canada won 6-0. Boston forward Fraser Minten, who won Player of the Game on Friday in Canada’s 5-3 win over Team Sweden, scored his first goal of the tournament in the first period at 10:08.
During the last stretch of the day, Team Switzerland defeated Team Latvia 4-2 and Team Slovenia defeated Team Czechia 3-2 in overtime. Bruins forward Matěj Blümel is on Team Czechia, but did not dress for the game.
In total, eight Bruins are competing in Worlds this year. The other players in the tournament are forward James Hagens, defenseman Mason Lohrei, and forward Alex Steeves for Team USA as well as forward Lukas Reichel for Team Germany.
Team USA takes the ice again on Sunday morning as it faces Team Great Britain in Group A at 6:20 a.m. ET on NHL Network. Reichel and Team Germany also play on Sunday against Team Latvia at 2:20 p.m. ET.
Both teams are looking for their first win of the tournament. Team USA lost to Team Switzerland 3-1 and Team Germany lost to Team Finland 3-1, both on Friday in the opening day of the tournament.
The other games scheduled for Sunday include Team Italy vs. Team Slovakia at 6:20 a.m., Team Austria vs. Team Hungary at 10:20 a.m., Team Denmark vs. Team Sweden at 10:20 a.m., and Team Norway vs. Team Slovenia at 2:20 p.m.
In Group A, Finland and Switzerland are tied at the top with two wins apiece while Team Canada is the sole country at the top of Group B with a pair of wins.
Team USA's Full 2026 IIHF Men's World Championship Schedule:
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