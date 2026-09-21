Three Standouts From Bruins' Preseason Opening Win
While the game will not count towards the standings, Boston got promising showings from key players in the first preseason game. Michael DiPietro was strong in net ahead of his potentially first full NHL season, Mark Kastelic made an impact both offensively and defensively, and Charlie McAvoy looked dominant as the Bruins have just over a week until the regular season opener against the New York Rangers.
Michael DiPietro
The stat sheet will show the reigning AHL Most Valuable Player conceded a pair of goals but it's hard to fault DiPietro for either as the goaltender was named the game’s first star. The first goal came moments after the Bruins killed off a 5-on-3, with DiPietro making three quality saves on the kill before conceding as Jordan Harris and Joey Abate were making their way back into the play from the penalty box. The other goal came while DiPietro was scrambling back to his feet after Ivan Miroshnichenko ran him over in the crease before tapping the puck home. The goal was awarded despite potential goaltender interference. Outside of the two goals DiPietro had little chance of stopping, the presumptive backup goaltender for the regular season denied 30 shots, a number of which came from point-blank range, as he dragged Boston to a shootout.
In the shootout, DiPietro capped off the night by denying all three Washington attempts, lifting Boston to a victory in the preseason opener. In the first round, he denied Alex Tuch’s wrister before James Hagens put the Bruins ahead in the bottom half of the first round. After Pierre-Luc Dubois tried to be too precise in the middle round, hitting the post, DiPietro was able to deny Anthony Beauvillier on the stick side on Washington’s final attempt to pull level.
The 27-year-old showed signs he will be up to the task of being the primary back-up for Jeremy Swayman in what will be DiPietro’s first full season in the NHL.
Mark Kastelic
Kastelic’s impact was felt all over the ice, including playing a key role on the penalty kill. After both Joey Bate and Jordan Harris were whistled for tripping less than seven minutes in, the Bruins were forced to kill a full two minutes of a five-on-three. Katelic was one of the three Bruins who got caught on the ice for an extended shift at the start of the power-play. The group was able to burn 80 seconds off the power-play before finally getting off the ice. Kastelic continued to be effective in the defensive end throughout the game, including forcing a turnover in the final minute of the second period to deny a goal scoring opportunity, keeping the score level at the break.
In addition to his work on the penalty kill, Kastelic generated offensive opportunities off of his zone entries throughout the game. None were more impactful than the forward drawing a hooking call against Washington’s Jonny Brodzinski 13 and a half minutes into the second period. The power-play helped Boston open the scoring as Jake Schmaltz scored from the slot on the man up.
The Bruins will need Kastelic to carry his strong performance into the regular season as he’ll be counted on to provide valuable minutes as a bottom-six forward throughout his third season with Boston.
Charlie McAvoy
While the Bruins’ standout defenseman will miss the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension, McAvoy stood out as expected. The tenth-year defenseman was impactful on both the power-play and penalty kill, being part of the same unit as Kastelic that killed off the majority of a two-minute 5-on-3 Capitals power-play. He also quarterbacked a power-play for the Bruins that finished 1-for-6 on the day, with McAvoy’s puck movement helping find shooters that kept pressure on Washington’s Logan Thompson.
In case McAvoy does not participate in a second preseason game, he made sure to leave his mark in the final minutes of regulation. With the Bruins trailing by a goal and DiPietro pulled for an extra attacker, McAvoy drilled a one timer from Fraser Minten by Thompson with 1:43 remaining in the third to force overtime. The goal came on his third shot of the game, all from near the blueline and all forcing difficult stops from the Washington goaltender.
McAvoy will be counted on to lead Boston’s defensive core when he returns from suspension and needs to use his time in camp and the preseason to ensure he’ll hit the ground running Oct. 13 against the San Jose Sharks.
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