Where Bruins, Other NHL Teams Place For Most Nationally Televised Games This Season
On Wednesday, the NHL announced the national TV broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season.
The slate features 172 games across TNT and ESPN networks. TNT will air 72 regular season games while ESPN will broadcast 100 games between ESPN and ABC (53) as well as ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (47).
The national schedule begins on Opening Night on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a tripleheader on ESPN which features Carolina hosting Florida, Boston taking on the New York Rangers at home, and Chicago playing at Vegas.
So which teams will have the most games on national television this season?
Boston and Pittsburgh are tied for the most televised games this season with 20 apiece. The Bruins will have six games on ESPN, five on ABC, and nine on TNT while the Penguins will have four games on ESPN, five on ABC, one on ESPN+/Hulu, and 10 on TNT.
Philadelphia comes in second with 19 scheduled national games, followed by the New York Rangers with 18.
Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota and Washington will each have 17 games and Colorado is narrowly behind with 16.
Florida and Vegas will each make 15 appearances on the national networks, followed by Buffalo and Tampa Bay with 14, Dallas with 13, Carolina, Los Angeles, and New Jersey with 12 each, San Jose and St. Louis have 11, and the New York Islanders have 10.
The teams in the single digits include Edmonton with eight, Anaheim, Utah, and Seattle with seven, Montreal with six, Toronto and Nashville with three, Columbus with two, and Winnipeg with one.
Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver do not have a nationally televised game this season.
ESPN’s coverage will include Opening Night, Frozen Frenzy (Oct. 13- New Jersey at Detroit; Colorado at Dallas; Boston at San Jose), ABC Hockey Saturday which will feature 16 games, All-Star Weekend (Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y.), and the Stadium Series (Feb. 20- Vegas vs. Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).
TNT will feature the Heritage Classic (Oct. 25- Montreal vs. Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada), the Thanksgiving Showdown (Nov. 27- New York Rangers at Chicago; Pittsburgh at Buffalo), and the Winter Classic (Dec. 31- Colorado vs. Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah).
As for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ESPN will air the first three rounds and TNT Sports will have the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Team
No. of Televised Games
Boston Bruins
20
Pittsburgh Penguins
20
Philadelphia Flyers
19
New York Rangers
18
Chicago Blackhawks
17
Detroit Red Wings
17
Minnesota Wild
17
Washington Capitals
17
Colorado Avalanche
16
Florida Panthers
15
Vegas Golden Knights
15
Buffalo Sabres
14
Tampa Bay Lightning
14
Dallas Stars
13
Carolina Hurricanes
12
Los Angeles Kings
12
New Jersey Devils
12
San Jose Sharks
11
St. Louis Blues
11
New York Islanders
10
Edmonton Oilers
8
Anaheim Ducks
7
Seattle Kraken
7
Utah Mammoth
7
Montreal Canadiens
6
Nashville Predators
3
Toronto Maple Leafs
3
Columbus Blue Jackets
2
Winnipeg Jets
1
Calgary Flames
0
Ottawa Senators
0
Vancouver Canucks
0
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