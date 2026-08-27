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Where Bruins, Other NHL Teams Place For Most Nationally Televised Games This Season

Boston will have multiple national televised games on ESPN, ABC, and TNT in the 2026-27 season.

Kim Rankin

Mar 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) handles the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Connor Dewar (19) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) handles the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins center Connor Dewar (19) during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, the NHL announced the national TV broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season.

The slate features 172 games across TNT and ESPN networks. TNT will air 72 regular season games while ESPN will broadcast 100 games between ESPN and ABC (53) as well as ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (47).

The national schedule begins on Opening Night on Tuesday, Sept. 29 with a tripleheader on ESPN which features Carolina hosting Florida, Boston taking on the New York Rangers at home, and Chicago playing at Vegas.

So which teams will have the most games on national television this season?

Boston and Pittsburgh are tied for the most televised games this season with 20 apiece. The Bruins will have six games on ESPN, five on ABC, and nine on TNT while the Penguins will have four games on ESPN, five on ABC, one on ESPN+/Hulu, and 10 on TNT.

Philadelphia comes in second with 19 scheduled national games, followed by the New York Rangers with 18.

Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota and Washington will each have 17 games and Colorado is narrowly behind with 16.

Florida and Vegas will each make 15 appearances on the national networks, followed by Buffalo and Tampa Bay with 14, Dallas with 13, Carolina, Los Angeles, and New Jersey with 12 each, San Jose and St. Louis have 11, and the New York Islanders have 10.

The teams in the single digits include Edmonton with eight, Anaheim, Utah, and Seattle with seven, Montreal with six, Toronto and Nashville with three, Columbus with two, and Winnipeg with one.

Calgary, Ottawa, and Vancouver do not have a nationally televised game this season.

ESPN’s coverage will include Opening Night, Frozen Frenzy (Oct. 13- New Jersey at Detroit; Colorado at Dallas; Boston at San Jose), ABC Hockey Saturday which will feature 16 games, All-Star Weekend (Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y.), and the Stadium Series (Feb. 20- Vegas vs. Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

TNT will feature the Heritage Classic (Oct. 25- Montreal vs. Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada), the Thanksgiving Showdown (Nov. 27- New York Rangers at Chicago; Pittsburgh at Buffalo), and the Winter Classic (Dec. 31- Colorado vs. Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah).

As for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ESPN will air the first three rounds and TNT Sports will have the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL Team

No. of Televised Games

Boston Bruins

20

Pittsburgh Penguins

20

Philadelphia Flyers

19

New York Rangers

18

Chicago Blackhawks

17

Detroit Red Wings

17

Minnesota Wild

17

Washington Capitals

17

Colorado Avalanche

16

Florida Panthers

15

Vegas Golden Knights

15

Buffalo Sabres

14

Tampa Bay Lightning

14

Dallas Stars

13

Carolina Hurricanes

12

Los Angeles Kings

12

New Jersey Devils

12

San Jose Sharks

11

St. Louis Blues

11

New York Islanders

10

Edmonton Oilers

8

Anaheim Ducks

7

Seattle Kraken

7

Utah Mammoth

7

Montreal Canadiens

6

Nashville Predators

3

Toronto Maple Leafs

3

Columbus Blue Jackets

2

Winnipeg Jets

1

Calgary Flames

0

Ottawa Senators

0

Vancouver Canucks

0

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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