Why the Boston Bruins Are Trending in Pop Culture This Offseason
The Boston Bruins have been in their offseason since May 1 when their season came to a close against the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 in Game 6 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Although Boston had an early exit in this year’s postseason, the team has been trending in pop culture throughout the summer.
The surge in popularity has stemmed from the release of Season 1 of Off Campus which came out on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.
The eight-episode season of the latest TV series follows Briar University hockey star and team captain Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells, a music major at the school and not a hockey fan.
The pair strike up a deal where Wells helps tutor Graham for a makeup test in their philosophy class in exchange for the two to fake date to make Wells’ crush, classmate Justin Kohl, jealous. As the two bond, they form an unlikely relationship.
So how are the Bruins involved in the show?
Graham is a Bruins draft pick in the series. In the books, Graham ends up playing for the organization.
The Bruins are also the local professional team to Briar University as the school is located just outside of fictional town Hastings, Mass., an hour from Boston.
The Bruins have gotten in on the fun via social media this offseason, posting a photo at Malone’s which is the diner Wells works at and Graham and his teammates frequent in the show.
They also posted a video of Belmont Cameli, the actor who plays Graham in the show, announcing their trade during the 2026 NHL Draft which brought forward JJ Peterka to Boston in exchange for two first round picks- a 2026 first-rounder and Florida’s 2028 first-rounder.
Five days after its release, Off Campus hit No. 1 on Prime Video worldwide and had over 36 million viewers in the first 12 days of it being out.
The show is based on the Off-Campus book series from New York Times bestselling author Elle Kennedy.
The first four books- The Deal, The Mistake, The Score, and The Goal- are about Graham and three of his teammates finding relationships while the fifth book, The Legacy, is about all four couples in the future.
The Mistake also has a Bruins reference as John Logan, a forward on Briar University’s hockey team, ends up signing with the AHL’s Providence Bruins after college and eventually gets called up to Boston.
Season 2 of the show will follow defenseman Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes, Wells’ best friend.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.