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Bruins Announce 2026 Rookie Camp and Prospects Showcase Roster

Bruins Rookie Camp opens on Friday and the Prospects Showcase will be on Sunday and Monday in Buffalo.

Kim Rankin

Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) tries to control the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) tries to control the puck as Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) defends during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have announced their roster for Rookie Camp and the Prospects Showcase. 

Rookie Camp opens on Friday while the Prospects Showcase will be on Sunday and Monday. 

During the Prospects Showcase, Bruins prospects will play two games against Buffalo Sabres prospects at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y. Game 1 will be on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET and Game 2 will be on Monday at noon. 

The pair of contests will be streamed on the Boston Bruins website and the Bruins + TD Garden App.

The roster for both events feature 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies. Seven of the players are attending on an invite basis. 

Forwards on the roster include Attilio Biasca, Cole Chandler, Jordan Duguay, Riley Duran, James Hagens, Dans Locmelis, Will Manchuso, Nolan Renwick, Jake Schmaltz, Ryan Tattle, Niko Tournas, Kalle Vaisanen, Jaxsin Vaughan, and Thomas Zocco. 

Duguay, Manchuso, Tournas, Vaughan, and Zocco were invited. 

The defensemen participating are Ty Gallagher, Nolen Geerdes, Loke Johansson, Dylan Mackinnon, Cullen McCrate, Jacob Vandeven, and Max Wanner. Geerdes was the only invitee for the position.

Max Lundgren and Jan Larys will be the two goalies at the events. Larys was also invited to attend. 

As for the remainder of the month, Bruins training camp will start on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and the team will play four preseason games from Sunday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 25. 

The first two preseason games will be at home- the first against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 20 and the other against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 22.

After that, Boston will hit the road for its final two preseason games at Philadelphia on Sept. 24 and at Washington on Sept. 25. 

The Bruins will open their season on Tuesday, Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

2026 Bruins Rookie Camp and Prospects Showcase Roster:

Forwards:

Attilio Biasca
Cole Chandler
Jordan Duguay*
Riley Duran
James Hagens
Dans Locmelis
Will Manchuso*
Nolan Renwick
Jake Schmaltz
Ryan Tattle
Niko Tournas*
Kalle Vaisanen
Jaxsin Vaughan*
Thomas Zocco*

Defensemen:

Ty Gallagher
Nolen Geerdes*
Loke Johansson
Dylan Mackinnon
Cullen McCrate
Jacob Vandeven
Max Wanner

Goalies:

Jan Larys*
Max Lundgren

*Invited players

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule:

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild     
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks  
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks  
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings 
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41        Jan. 1,  3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks           
42        Jan. 2,  7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43        Jan. 5,  7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres       
44        Jan. 6,  7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens     
45        Jan. 8,  7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings 
46        Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes  
47        Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars   
48        Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers          
49        Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50        Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche         
51        Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights     
52        Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth   
53        Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54        Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators   
55        Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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