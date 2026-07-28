Bruins Prospect Records Assist in World Junior Summer Showcase
The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase has officially kicked off at WFCU Centre in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
The USA started the event with two teams- USA White and USA Blue.
USA White dropped its first game of the showcase against Finland 4-1 on Sunday. Since then, the two USA teams have swept their slate of games.
USA Blue defeated Sweden on Sunday 6-1 and Finland on Monday 5-1 while USA White picked up a 6-4 win over Sweden on Monday.
One of those wins was aided with an assist by a Bruins prospect.
Forward Cooper Simpson recorded an assist in USA Blue’s 5-1 win over Finland on Monday. Simpson notched the assist on a goal by forward Jamie Glance at the 7:53 mark of the third period to put USA Blue up 4-1.
Simpson was selected by the Bruins in 2025 with the No. 79 overall pick (third round). He will start his collegiate career at North Dakota in the fall.
During the WJSS, Simpson has skated at left wing on the third line for USA Blue.
Bruins forward prospect Will Moore is also listed on the full roster for Team USA.
Next up, Team USA will consolidate into one team and will take on Finland on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, followed by games against Sweden on Thursday at 3 p.m., and Canada on Saturday at 4 p.m.
All of Team USA’s games can be streamed on HNLive.ca.
As for practices, both teams are practicing at BELFOR Training Center in Detroit, Mich. USA White will have two more practices, the first on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and the other on Thursday from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. USA Blue will practice on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m., and Thursday from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
After being merged into one team, Team USA will hold one final practice at WFCU Centre on Friday from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. before its WJSS finale against Canada on Saturday.
The World Junior Summer Showcase is an annual event that is meant to be an evaluation for players looking to represent their country at the IIHF World Junior Championship.
The next World Juniors will take place from Dec. 26, 2026 to Jan. 5, 2027, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, Canada.
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