How to Watch Bruins Prospects in 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase
The 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase is set to start this weekend and the two USA teams (Team White and Team Blue) have already started preparing.
Both squads hit the ice on Wednesday at BELFOR Training Center in Detroit, Mich., to practice prior to the beginning of the tournament.
The Bruins have two prospects listed on Team USA’s roster- forwards Will Moore and Cooper Simpson.
Moore will begin his sophomore season at Boston College in 2026-27. During his freshman campaign, he skated in 33 games and totaled 10 points on four goals and six assists.
He was drafted by Boston with the No. 51 overall pick (second round) in the 2025 NHL Draft alongside BC teammate James Hagens who was taken No. 7 overall.
Simpson is headed into his first collegiate season at North Dakota during the upcoming season. He has spent the last three seasons in the USHL between two teams.
In 2025-26, he played for the Youngstown Phantoms where he appeared in 61 regular season games and recorded 34 goals 40 assists for 74 points as well as had a plus-5 rating. His goals, assists, and points all led the team.
Like Moore, Simpson was also drafted by the Bruins in 2025 with the No. 79 overall pick (third round).
Both teams will practice again on Thursday before holding their Intrasquad Game on Friday night and starting the tournament on Sunday afternoon.
Below is all the information for the event.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins Prospects in 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase:
Who: Bruins in WJSS
When: Friday, July 24-Saturday, Aug. 1
Where: BELFOR Training Center, Detroit, Mich., and WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
TV/Stream: HNLive.ca
Bruins Prospects in 2026 WJSS: Will Moore (Boston College) and Cooper Simpson (North Dakota)
2025 Results: Team USA went 1-6
Game 1- USA White 5, Finland 2
Game 2- Sweden 5, USA Blue 2
Game 3- Finland 3, USA Blue 2
Game 4- Sweden 4, USA White 3
Game 5- Sweden 6, USA 3
Game 6- Finland 6, USA 3
Game 7- Canada 6, USA 2
2026 Team USA World Junior Summer Showcase Schedule:
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