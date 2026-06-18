Bruins Trade Forward Andre Gasseau’s Rights to San Jose Sharks
The Boston Bruins have traded the rights to forward Andre Gasseau to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two 2026 draft picks.
In the deal, Boston sent Gasseau and a fourth-round draft pick (No. 120 overall) in the 2026 NHL Draft to San Jose. The Bruins acquired a fourth round pick (No. 104) and fifth round pick (No. 157) in this year’s draft.
The Garden Grove, Calif., native was selected by the Bruins in the seventh round (No. 213 overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Collegiately, Gasseau played four seasons at Boston College from 2022-26. During his college career, he played in 131 games and tallied 43 goals and 66 assists for 109 points.
With the trade, the Bruins now have eight selections in the upcoming NHL Draft which is set to take place from June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Boston will select once in the first round with the No. 23 pick, once in the second round with the No. 56 pick, once in the third round with the No. 88 pick, three times in the fourth round with the No. 104, No. 111, and No. 122 picks, once in the fifth round with the No. 157 pick, and once in the seventh round with the No. 216 pick.
Gasseau marks the second Bruins prospect from Boston College that has moved this offseason.
Forward Oskar Jellvik, who was also drafted by the Bruins in 2021 in the fifth round (No. 149 overall pick), signed a two-year contract with Swedish Hockey League's Rögle BK in May after his collegiate career at BC came to an end.
Out of Boston’s 2021 draft picks, only two are active in the organization.
In the draft, the Bruins selected forward Fabian Lysell, forward Brett Harrison, goalie Philip Svedeback, defenseman Ryan Mast, defenseman Ty Gallagher, Jellvik, and Gasseau.
Lysell and Gallagher are both on Providence’s roster in the AHL.
Harrison was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in March alongside defenseman Jackson Edward for forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo, Svedeback has yet to sign and played the last four seasons at Providence College, and Mast was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks with a 2025 seventh-round pick for defenseman Victor Soderstrom on June 13, 2025.
Gasseau’s trade is the first of the offseason by the Bruins.
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