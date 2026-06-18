Bruins Trade Forward Andre Gasseau’s Rights to San Jose Sharks

The #NHLBruins have acquired a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (104th overall) and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) from San Jose in exchange for the rights to forward Andre Gasseau and a 2026 fourth-round draft pick (120th overall).



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