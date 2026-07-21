Former Bruins Prospect Inks One Year Deal With Colorado Avalanche
Former Boston Bruins prospect Georgii Merkulov has inked a one-year deal through 2026-27 with the Colorado Avalanche.
The forward has been with the Bruins organization since 2022 when he signed as a free agent on April 9.
During that time frame, he primarily played in Providence where he skated in 271 regular season games and tallied 94 goals and 146 assists for 240 points as well as had a plus-11 rating. In the Calder Cup Playoffs, he totaled five points on one goal and four assists in 13 games.
In 2025-26, the Ryazan, Russia native appeared in 70 games and posted 24 goals and 37 assists for 61 points with a plus-11 rating. He led the team in assists and points and had the second-most goals.
Merkulov also etched his name into Providence’s history books as the team’s all-time leading scorer.
The 25-year-old played in 11 games for Boston over three seasons and recorded one assist for one point.
He became a Group 6 UFA on July 1.
Merkulov marks the second former Bruins prospect to join Colorado this offseason.
Boston traded forward Fabian Lysell to Colorado on June 27 in exchange for forward Ivan Ivan. Lysell officially signed his contract with the Avalanche on July 13 which is also a one-year deal.
While with Providence, Lysell saw time in 219 regular-season games across four seasons and logged 57 goals and 106 assists for 163 points as well as a plus-19 rating.
As for the Bruins’ addition, Ivan played in 169 career games with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles where he tallied 25 goals and 44 assists for 69 points.
He also played in 49 games with the Avalanche, most of those during the 2024-25 season (40), and tallied five goals and four assists for nine points.
He inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Bruins on June 29 shortly after receiving a qualifying offer. Ivan’s deal has a cap hit of $850,000.
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